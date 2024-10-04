Kings of Soul Perform With the Long Beach Symphony Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to experience the timeless sounds of legendary soul music powered by your Long Beach Symphony! The "Kings of Soul" brings together the greatest hits from the most iconic Motown artists at the Long Beach Arena on Saturday, November 2nd at 7:30PM. This live concert celebrates the magic of soul music, paying homage to the legends who have shaped the soundtracks of generations.

The 90-season-strong Long Beach Symphony welcomes guest conductor Herb Smith and the electrifying vocal performances by Michael Lynche, Chester Gregory, and Darren Lorenzo as audiences will be transported to the golden era of soul. This celebration of music will cover the timeless classics of soul giants such as Marvin Gaye, Jackie Wilson, James Brown, Otis Redding, The Temptations, Al Green, Barry White, Smokey Robinson and Curtis Mayfield. Sing along to Motown's greatest hits, such as Soul Man, Shop Around, Get Ready, Try a Little Tenderness, Stand By Me, Move On Up and Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher.

With the full power of brass, strings, winds, and percussion, this evening is sure to deliver the formidable ballads and groovy dance hits in a concert that promises an unforgettable night of Motown, nostalgia, and pure soul. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic baskets and libations, or pre-order their dining experience to be delivered to their tables, ensuring a delightful, relaxing and full experience of music, dining, and dance.

"We’re thrilled to bring the ‘Kings of Soul to Long Beach,” said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony, “as we celebrate the rich legacy of soul music, a genre that transcends time and continues to inspire. We want patrons to leave feeling uplifted and moved by the power of these legendary artists and songs."

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Time: Doors open at 6PM for indoor picnicking. Concert begins at 7:30PM

Dining: Bring your own food and libations or pre-order for table delivery at https://longbeachsymphony.org/dining/

Dance Floors are set up at the sides of the stage. Bring your dancing shoes and smooth moves!

Location: Long Beach Arena, 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802

Tickets: Individual tickets for this concert start at $35. Visit https://aabn.short.gy/g8msBn

Partial subscription packages available at https://aabn.short.gy/pUB9tn

Learn more at https://longbeachsymphony.org

Comments