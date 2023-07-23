Khujo Goodie of Goodie Mob Releases New Single 'So High'

Khujo Goodie of Goodie Mob Releases New Single 'So High'

"So High" is the new solo single by Goodie Mob's own Khujo Goodie.

The song features singer, songwriter, and producer James Worthy as this is their 1st public collaboration. "So High" embodies a soulful Hiphop/R&B listen to the ear discussing feeling high on life with the person you love.

The song is available for Pre-Order and will be released July 25th, 2023 on all streaming platforms, and digital stores for purchase, and download.

www.instagram.com/kingjamesworthy

www.instagram.com/khujogoodie




