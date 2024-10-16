Kentwood Players To Present THE PRODUCERS 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kentwood Players will present the classic musical comedy THE PRODUCERS by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan opening Friday, November 15 at Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045.

This production is directed by Susan Weisbarth, with Musical Direction by Mike Walker and Choreography by Luke Arthur Smith, and produced by Gail Bernardi, Margaret Harrington, and Kim Peterson. THE PRODUCERS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) and is sponsored by SCAN Health Plan.

Performance dates are Friday, November 15 through Saturday, December 14, 2024, with the exception of Thanksgiving weekend, November 29 – December 1. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on November 23 and continue through the rest of the run.

Featured in the cast are Emmon Amid, Darian Calderon, Joshua Caleb, Steven Didrick, Yas Modares Ghasiri, Katie Hamilton, Lillian Kautz, Charles Keppler, Jason Lubin, Elina Luong, Katie MacDonald, Roy Okida, Katelynn Ostler, Jeremy Palmer, Lyndsay Palmer, Karl Schott, Sarah Scialli, Jon Sparks, Shawn Summerer, Lynn Valkov, and Rebecca Wade.

Bialystock and Bloom! Those names should strike terror and hysteria in anyone familiar with Mel Brooks' classic musical comedy. Winner of 12 Tony Awards, THE PRODUCERS is a beloved classic.

The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit!

With a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (Annie) and music and lyrics by Mr. Brooks, THE PRODUCERS skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an "equal opportunity offender!"

Reserved seats are $30 with a $4 discount for seniors, children, students and military, available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling (310)645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office. Based on availability, $10 rush tickets may be offered at select performances 30 minutes before curtain time.

For more information about Kentwood Players including parking, public transit options, and upcoming shows, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org.

Comments