Kentwood Players To Present THE PRODUCERS 

Performance dates are Friday, November 15 through Saturday, December 14, 2024.

By: Oct. 16, 2024
Kentwood Players To Present THE PRODUCERS  Image
Kentwood Players will present the classic musical comedy THE PRODUCERS by Mel Brooks and  Thomas Meehan opening Friday, November 15 at Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045.

This production is directed by Susan Weisbarth, with Musical Direction  by Mike Walker and Choreography by Luke Arthur Smith, and produced by Gail BernardiMargaret Harrington, and Kim Peterson. THE PRODUCERS is presented through special  arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) and is sponsored by SCAN Health Plan. 

Performance dates are Friday, November 15 through Saturday, December 14, 2024, with the  exception of Thanksgiving weekend, November 29 – December 1. Performance times are  Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be  added on November 23 and continue through the rest of the run.  

Featured in the cast are Emmon Amid, Darian Calderon, Joshua Caleb, Steven Didrick, Yas  Modares Ghasiri, Katie Hamilton, Lillian Kautz, Charles Keppler, Jason Lubin, Elina Luong,  Katie MacDonald, Roy Okida, Katelynn Ostler, Jeremy Palmer, Lyndsay Palmer, Karl Schott,  Sarah Scialli, Jon Sparks, Shawn Summerer, Lynn Valkov, and Rebecca Wade. 

Bialystock and Bloom! Those names should strike terror and hysteria in anyone familiar with  Mel Brooks' classic musical comedy. Winner of 12 Tony Awards, THE PRODUCERS is a  beloved classic. 

The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant  come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their  backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a  smash hit!

With a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (Annie) and music  and lyrics by Mr. Brooks, THE PRODUCERS skewers Broadway traditions and takes no  prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an "equal opportunity offender!" 

Reserved seats are $30 with a $4 discount for seniors, children, students and military, available  online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling  (310)645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to  confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office. Based  on availability, $10 rush tickets may be offered at select performances 30 minutes before curtain  time.  

For more information about Kentwood Players including parking, public transit options, and  upcoming shows, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org.




