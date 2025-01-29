Ke Huy Quan To Be Immortalized at TCL Chinese Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, February 3, at 10:30 A.M., OscarÂ®Â winner Ke Huy Quan will have his hands and feet immortalized in cement at an official ceremony at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre IMAXon Hollywood Blvd. to celebrate the release of Universal Picturesâ€™ new 87North action comedy,Â Love Hurts. The ceremony will feature remarks from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the Daniels), the Academy AwardÂ®-winning directors ofÂ Everything Everywhere All at Once.

InÂ Love HurtsÂ (in theaters February 7), Quan, who earned an Academy AwardÂ®Â for his supporting performance in the 2022 Best Picture winnerÂ Everything Everywhere All at Once,Â Â rockets into his first major leading man role.Â Quanâ€™s performance is the latest triumph in a singular career dating toÂ his first childhood acting role, four decades ago, as Short Round opposite Harrison Ford and Kate Capshaw in Steven Spielbergâ€™sÂ Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom(1984).

Following his feature debut, he went on to play Data opposite Josh Brolin, Martha Plimpton, and Sean Astin in the beloved adventure comedyÂ The GooniesÂ (1985), about a group of misfits who discover an ancient map and set out to find a legendary pirateâ€™s long-lost treasure.Â Â

Following his early acting success, Quan next stepped behind the camera and worked on multiple film projects in Asia, including several with lauded filmmaker Wong Kar Wai. Putting his extensive martial arts training to use, Quan also served as a stunt choreographer forÂ X-MenÂ (2000) andÂ The OneÂ (2001).Â

Quan returned to acting full-time in 2022 with his performance as Waymond, the good-natured husband to Michelle Yeohâ€™s unhappy laundress in the cultural phenomenonÂ Everything Everywhere All at Once.Â Written and directed byÂ Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, the film centers on Yeohâ€™s aging Chinese immigrant who is swept up in a mind-bending adventure, where she alone can save whatâ€™s important to her by connecting with the lives she could have led in other universes.

For his supporting turn alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, Quan earned an Academy AwardÂ®Â as well as a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Film Award, an Independent Spirit Award, the Hollywood Critics Association Award, and the Gotham AwardÂ for Outstanding Supporting Performance. Quan also made history as the first Asian man to win a Screen Actors Guild Award in the Best Supporting Actor Category for film.Â Everything Everywhere All at OnceÂ was the most decorated film at the 95th Oscars, with eleven nominations and seven wins, including Best Picture.

Quan ventured back into the multiverse in the second season of the Emmy nominated seriesÂ Loki. Starring alongside Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, Quan played Ouroboros, a.k.a O.B, a quirky-genius repairman for the Time Variance Authority. His scene-stealing performance earned him a Criticsâ€™ Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He also appeared opposite Daniel Wu and Michelle Yeoh on the award-winning seriesÂ American Born ChineseÂ as former child actor Jamie Yao.Â

The TCL Chinese Theatre IMAXÂ®Â handprints-footprints tribute is the most selective of all Hollywood honors. Over the course of 95 years, only 250-plus such honors have been presented. Movie exhibitor Sid Grauman opened The Chinese in 1927 and launched the handprints-footprints ceremony a year later as a promotion to advertise his many premieres and first-run films. Among the first handprints and footprints were those of Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks.Â Â

Notably, it wasnâ€™t until 1991 that an Asian American actor first made a historic addition to the esteemed roster of Hollywood icons who have imprinted their hands and feet at the TCL Chinese IMAXÂ®, when George Takei joined the list alongside hisÂ Star TrekÂ co-stars. Since then, a select group of Asian and Asian American actors and filmmakers have been honored, including actors Jackie Chan and James Hong and directors John Woo and Justin Lin.

Photo credit: Owen Kolasinski (The Academy)

