Kathleen Hughes Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Festival Founder Clinton H. Wallace of The Cote D' Azur 2020 Web Fest is thrilled to honor Silver Screen Legend Kathleen Hughes with A Lifetime Achievement Award. The Web Fest is hosted by BJ Korros, best known for That Hollywood Moment.

For more information, visit www.cotedazurwebfest.com.

Côte D' Azur Web Fest was originally scheduled to take place in The South Of France during the Festival de Cannes. This year's Web Festival has been severely impacted by COVID-19. Due to the Pandemic, the show will be available to view online on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Stay Tuned for Festival Viewing Events on Cote D' Azur Web Fest TV Streaming Channel, Facebook Live, and Instagram Live.

Award recipient Kathleen Hughes was born Nov 14 1928 in Los Angeles. While performing in a local play she was discovered by a 20th Century Fox talent scout. Her screen debut was in Road House starring Ida Lupino & Cornell Wilde. Her many screen credits at FOX include Mother is a Freshman starring Loretta Young, Take Care of My Little Girl & Sally & Saint Anne. While appearing on Frank Sinatra's TV show she was approached to go to Universal... Casablanca's Paul Henreid asked her to go blonde for his film For Men Only. While at Fox she starred opposite newcomer Rock Hudson in his screen test. She joined Rock at Universal co starring with him in The Golden Blade. Other films at Universal include The Glass Web with Edward G. Robinson & John Forsythe, It Came from Outer Space with Barbara Rush, Dawn at Socorro, Cult of the Cobra, Three Bad Sisters... She was promoted as Universal's Marilyn Monroe. The 2 actresses were under contract together at FOX. Many TV Guest Starring roles include Perry Mason, 77 Sunset Strip, I Dream of Jeannie, Bracken's World, Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

She was happily married to producer writer Stanley Rubin for almost 60 years. Best known for River of No Return, The President's Analyst, The Ghost & Mrs. Muir.

