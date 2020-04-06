KPFK's Arts In Review Continues Celebration Of LA's Small Theaters During Month Of April

During the current pandemic, KPFK's Arts in Review, Southern California's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, will be airing short plays, produced by local small theatrical stages.

This week we will be airing excerpts from Ammunition Theatre Company's acclaimed The Giant Void in My Soul, written by Bernardo Cubria and directed by Felix Solis, with music by Arian Saleh. The cast includes Karla Mosley (Fool 1), Kim Hamilton (Fool 2), Claudia Doumit (Partner) and Liza Fernandez (co-worker/parent). The broadcast schedule for April also includes Story Salon and Ruskin Group Theatre's L.A. Café Plays.

The Giant Void in My Soul follows the mis-adventures of two fools. When Fool 1 discovers a giant void in their soul, they and their best friend Fool 2, set out on a quixotic quest to fill it. They try food and alcohol, activism and even religion, but nothing seems to do the trick. Cubría's characters mine the comic ironies of searching for meaning in life.

Ammunition Theatre is the resident company at The Pico (formerly Pico Playhouse). This fall they will be presenting The Lucky Ones by Lia Romero. Next spring (2021), the company will present Bernardo Cubría's new play, Crabs in a Bucket. Cubría, a Mexican playwright, is co-artistic director of Ammo Theatre. Karla Mosley portrayed Maya Avant Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful - the first transgender lead character on broadcast TV (NAACP Image Award Nomination). Kim Hamilton has extensive stage credits and is an alumnus of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, NYC. Claudia Doumit, born and raised in Sydney, Australia, is agraduate of The Stella Adler Academy two-year program and is known for her character, Jiya, on NBC's Timeless. Liza Fernandez has worked in live theater throughout the U.S. On TV she has been featured in How to Get Away With Murder, Criminal Minds, The Affair and more. Fernandez is also co-creator of Subway Token Films.

Story Salon is Los Angeles's longest running storytelling venue. What began as an alternative to stand-up clubs and self-conscious performance spaces has been challenging performers and audiences for two decades. Created in a North Hollywood coffee house by writer/actor/comedian Beverly Mickins. More than a dozen solo theater works have been developed by Story Salon,

well as a several books and recordings, including Story Salon's Big Book of Stories and the audio CD, The Mario Sessions. Story Salon holds performances every Wednesday at The Art Parlor in Valley Village.

Ruskin Group Theatre, founded in 2002 by John Ruskin, is a non-profit theatre company based in Santa Monica, whose mission is to "produce unforgettable theatre with world-class artists." The L.A. Café Plays, produced by Michael Myers, performing the 3rd Sunday of each month, consists of five short plays, created in 101⁄2 hours, from concept to performance. They have been dubbed the "fastest theater in town."

Hosted by Julio Martinez, Arts in Review airs Friday, Apr 3 (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7.FM, streamed live worldwide on kpfk.org. Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs

Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles.





