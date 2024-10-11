KIMBERLY AKIMBO Comes to Los Angeles Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KIMBERLY AKIMBO, the winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and the most critically-acclaimed musical of its season, will make its Los Angeles premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited three-week engagement, from October 15 – November 3, 2024. The production will return to Southern California at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa from January 21 – February 2, 2025.

Tickets are now available for purchase in Los Angeles at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com or www.Ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office. For current box office operating hours, please visit the official website.

A $35 digital lottery will be offered for every performance in Los Angeles exclusively through the official Broadway in Hollywood App. The app can be downloaded by visiting www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/App. The lottery will open for each performance at 11am two days prior to each performance and will close one day prior at 10am. Tickets will be available for lottery winners beginning 2 hours prior to the posted curtain time at the box office with valid ID. The first lottery for KIMBERLY AKIMBO will open on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 11am PT. For more details and restrictions, download the app, and visit the Lottery section on the Tickets tab.

Three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello will star as Kimberly in this national touring production. Joining Carolee on stage will be Miguel Gil (Original Broadway Company of KIMBERLY AKIMBO), Jim Hogan (Original Broadway Company of KIMBERLY AKIMBO), Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice, The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee), Grace Capeless (Disney’s The Lion King), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Original Broadway Company of KIMBERLY AKIMBO), Darron Hayes(Original Broadway Company of KIMBERLY AKIMBO) and Pierce Wheeler (Dear Evan Hansen National Tour). Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon and Brandon Springmanwill be the understudies, and Valerie Wright will be the Kimberly standby.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey.Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, KIMBERLY AKIMBO is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire), Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. With her win for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Supervisor is Chris Fenwick and the Music Director is Leigh Delano. KIMBERLY AKIMBO features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Supervisor is Arabella Powell, the Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

The National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021. Upon closing on Broadway, KIMBERLY AKIMBO played 32 previews and 612 performances on Broadway.

For more information, please visit www.KimberlyAkimboTheMusical.com.

