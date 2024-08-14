Justin Lawrence Barnes and Elinor Gunn to Star in SOURCES at Bespoke Plays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Justin Lawrence Barnes (Mercury, Christa McAuliffe's Eyes Were Blue) and Elinor Gunn (The Tempest, The Angel Next Door ) will star in Bespoke Plays' encore staged reading of SOURCES by Ellie Pyle (Graves, Heretics, Whiterock Cliff) under the direction of Stephanie Sheh ("Abominable and the Forbidden City") on August 23 and 24 at 8 p.m. at The Pico.

Sources is an intimate negotiation of complex conflicts of interest that ignites in the early morning hours after the 2016 election, as a computer programmer and an investigative reporter (with a complex personal history) discuss an algorithm that can remove anonymity from the Internet.

Bespoke Plays creates international opportunities for writers with diverse stories and worldviews, by developing new plays in Los Angeles, New York, and London, through a process customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play. Specializing in staged readings, this is their first full production.

Justin Lawrence Barnes's theatre credits include: Lady Face (Bespoke Plays), Graves (Bespoke Plays), Mercury (The Road Theatre) Christa McAuliffe's Eyes Were Blue (Kirk Douglas), Alice in Wonderland (A Noise Within), Argonautika (A Noise Within) and Encounter (Impro Theatre). Film & TV: Iago (JuVee productions), Barbarians (Netflix English Dubbing) & We Are The Wave (English Dubbing). Training: The Juilliard School - Group 44.

Elinor Gunn was recently seen in The Tempest at Antaeus, The Angel Next Door at North Coast Rep & Laguna Playhouse, Arms and the Man at Jewel Theatre. And will next be appearing in Joan at South Coast Rep. TV credits include: Ratched, The Dropout, Legacies, and Paradise City.

Ellie Pyle co-founded Bespoke Plays with Christine Boylan. She has been writing, producing and directing plays since she was a teenager. Recent Bespoke Plays credits include: writing Sources, Heretics, Whiterock Cliff and Graves.; directing Lady Face by Madi Goff and co-directing The Sphere of Fixed Stars in the Heavens by J. Holtham for the Hollywood Fringe. She wrote the book for the musical Whiterock Cliff, Ryan McCurdy's one-man version of which premiered off-Broadway in 2021. Outside of the theatre, she's published two novels, developed 7 narrative podcasts for Marvel (while co-hosting WOMEN OF MARVEL), and has edited more comics than she wishes to count.

Stephanie Sheh is a director, actor, and producer, best known for her work in animation and games. She was the voice director on Dreamwork's "Abominable and the Forbidden City" and Netflix's upcoming "Jentry Chau vs the Underword." Stephanie is probably best known for her voice work such as Sailor Moon in the Viz and Netflix dubs of "Sailor Moon," Zhuli in "Legend of Korra," Share Bear in "Carebears: Welcome to Care-a-lot," to name a few. She's also served as dub producer on such notable projects like FX's Emmy-nominated "Shogun" and the Oscar-winning "The Boy and the Heron."

