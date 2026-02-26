Julie Harris Playwriting Competition Accepts Global Entries for 49th Year

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Beverly Hills Theatre Guild's Julie Harris Playwriting Competition is currently accepting applications for its annual playwriting competition. This esteemed contest, now in its 49th year, draws participants from across the globe. Entries are accepted throughout the year, and winners are chosen each June or July.

Each year, three winners are selected and awarded cash prizes for full-length, previously unproduced plays with a minimum running time of 75 minutes. To be eligible, "unproduced" means the play has not previously been produced (Equity or non-Equity) with paid actors or authors, or where admission was charged. Musicals are not eligible, although plays featuring an occasional song for atmosphere may be considered. All submissions must be unpublished and not under any current option.

This year's competition will award $3,500 for first prize, $2,500 for second prize, and $1,500 for third prize.

The entry fee for submissions is $25.

To obtain an application and review submission guidelines, please visit https://beverlyhillstheatreguild.com. For additional information or questions, contact Donna King at donnaking2015@gmail.com.