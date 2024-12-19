Voting Open for the BWW LA Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jonathan Livingston SEAGULL: A SOLO FLIGHT to be Presented at Whitefire Theatre's Solofest

Performances will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:00 pm.

By: Dec. 19, 2024
Jonathan Livingston SEAGULL: A SOLO FLIGHT to be Presented at Whitefire Theatre's Solofest Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

AKT Up Enterprises' production of Jonathan Livingston Seagull: A Solo Flight, adapted & performed by Andrew Thacher, based on the book by Richard Bach, and directed by Paul Millet, will return to Los Angeles for the opening weekend of the Whitefire Theatre's Solofest, with a performance date of Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:00 pm.

LATEST NEWS

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS to be Featured on On Bob Barth's One Night Stand
Rachel Bay Jones, Stephanie J. Block, Derrick Baskin & Aaron Lazar Will Lead FOLLIES in Concert at Pasadena Playhouse
CELEBRATING MTT WITH YUJA WANG to be Presented At Walt Disney Concert Hall
Miyo Yamauchi's HOW TO BE JAPANESE to Return to the Stage at the Fanatic Salon

The show garnered Best Adaptation at New York's acclaimed United Solo Theatre Festival in April of this year.

About the Show

Banished to the Far Cliffs by his flock for daring to break with tradition, Jonathan spends his life in pursuit of his unbound passion for flight, not to scrape and scrabble for food-but for the joy of flight itself. Richard Bach's bestselling 1970 novella "Jonathan Livingston Seagull" is brought vividly to life in this production, which combines intimate storytelling with thrilling theatricality.

About the Whitefire Theatre and Solofest

The Whitefire Theatre, currently in its 39th season, hosts its 14th Solofest, celebrating the solo artist in the "largest solo theatre festival in the West."




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos