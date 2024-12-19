Jonathan Livingston SEAGULL: A SOLO FLIGHT to be Presented at Whitefire Theatre's Solofest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AKT Up Enterprises' production of Jonathan Livingston Seagull: A Solo Flight, adapted & performed by Andrew Thacher, based on the book by Richard Bach, and directed by Paul Millet, will return to Los Angeles for the opening weekend of the Whitefire Theatre's Solofest, with a performance date of Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8:00 pm.

The show garnered Best Adaptation at New York's acclaimed United Solo Theatre Festival in April of this year.

About the Show

Banished to the Far Cliffs by his flock for daring to break with tradition, Jonathan spends his life in pursuit of his unbound passion for flight, not to scrape and scrabble for food-but for the joy of flight itself. Richard Bach's bestselling 1970 novella "Jonathan Livingston Seagull" is brought vividly to life in this production, which combines intimate storytelling with thrilling theatricality.

About the Whitefire Theatre and Solofest

The Whitefire Theatre, currently in its 39th season, hosts its 14th Solofest, celebrating the solo artist in the "largest solo theatre festival in the West."

