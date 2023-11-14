Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

John Lloyd Young Comes to Catalina Jazz Club For a Holiday Evening Performance

Performances are on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2, at 8:30pm.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

John Lloyd Young Comes to Catalina Jazz Club For a Holiday Evening Performance

A Holiday Evening with Tony and Grammy Award-winner John Lloyd Young has been set for Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.
 
John Lloyd Young, winner of the 2006 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Jersey Boys, returns to Catalina with classic hits from mid-century, Broadway, and beyond. From Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me to Unchained Melody, hits from Jersey Boys  like Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Sherry, and a little dash of Christmas, there'll be plenty of swooning wintertime nostalgia to accompany all those holiday cocktails. Young delivers songs with an immediacy and originality that make even long-established hits feel like they're unfolding in front of you for the very first time.  Said The New York Times, “John Lloyd Young has a disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.”
 
John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical and international hit, Jersey Boys, garnering enthusiastic accolades from New York and national media. He won the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four for a Broadway debut. He sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys original cast album. He made his West End debut playing Valli at London's Piccadilly Theatre and re-created the role onscreen in the Warner Brothers film adaptation directed by Clint Eastwood. He played Marius in Les Misérables at the Hollywood Bowl. He has played at New York's Café Carlyle, Carnegie Hall, the White House, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco, Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium, McCarter Theatre Center, New York's Town Hall, and with the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marvin Hamlisch.
 
Admission prices range from $25–$50 with VIP and Artist Circle seating available (includes best view of the stage and post-show meet and greet with the artist). Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.


