'Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert' Extends North American Tour Through Spring 2025

The first leg of the tour launched September 24 in Morgantown, West Virginia and is visiting more than 30 cities this fall.

By: Oct. 01, 2024
'Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert' Extends North American Tour Through Spring 2025 Image
Black Ink Presents, a division of Terrapin Station Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment, has announced that due to popular demand, the North American tour of “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” will be extended into 2025 with the addition of more than 35 cities. The additional tour dates kick off March 16, 2025 in Santa Barbara, and will include Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, Salt Lake City, Chicago, New York City, and more.

The first leg of the tour launched September 24 in Morgantown, West Virginia and is visiting more than 30 cities this fall, including several sold out performances. “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” transports fans to the Goblin City with an exciting fusion of live music paired with Jim Henson’s fantasy musical masterpiece Labyrinth, the feature film starring Jennifer Connolly and the iconic David Bowie, presented on a large HD cinema screen. For tour dates, tickets, VIP packages, and more information, visit HERE.

Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown over the decades since the film’s theatrical release on June 27, 1986. Audiences are invited to experience an epic evening as a live band performs in sync with the movie featuring Bowie’s original vocals, and playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.

“As a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration between Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, and Trevor Jones, launching this tour has been a dream come true,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, the producer of “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert.” “Labyrinth fans are loyal and passionate, and this is their opportunity to join other enthusiasts who are dressing in costumes, dancing in the aisles, and yelling out their favorite lines at every show. Hearing Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every fan in attendance goosebumps.”

Black Ink Presents is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more.

“The legacy of my father’s film and the world of Labyrinth continue to be discovered and embraced by new generations of fans,” says Brian Henson, Chairman of the Board of The Jim Henson Company. “Finding new ways to celebrate Labyrinth has been part of the fun, and we thank all of the amazing fans for continuing to support this magical film.”

Starring Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.

“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” tour schedule includes (subject to change):

2024

  

October 1

Rutland, VT

Paramount Theatre

October 2

Medford, MA

Chevalier Theatre

October 3

Patchogue, NY

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

October 4

Cranston, RI

Park Theatre

October 5

Munhall, PA

Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

October 7

Cleveland, OH

Agora Theatre

October 8

Louisville, KY

Louisville Palace

October 9

Columbus, OH

KEMBA Live

October 10

Lexington, KY

Lexington Opera House

October 11

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre

October 12

Detroit, MI

Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 13

Milwaukee, WI

Pabst Theater

October 14

Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theatre

October 16

Saint Paul, MN

Fitzgerald Theater

October 17

Waukegan, IL

Genesee Theatre

October 18

Kansas City, MO

Uptown Theater

October 19

Omaha, NE

Holland Center

October 21

Dallas, TX

Majestic Theater

October 22

New Orleans, LA

Orpheum Theater

October 23

Atlanta, GA

The Eastern

October 24

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre

October 25

Orlando, FL

Plaza Live

October 26

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 27

Fort Lauderdale, FL

The Parker

   

2025

  

March 16

Santa Barbara, CA

The Granada Theatre

March 17

Cerritos, CA

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

March 18

Mesa, AZ

Ikeda Theatre - Mesa Arts Center

March 19

San Diego, CA

Balboa Theatre

March 20

Las Vegas, NV

Smith Center for the Performing Arts

March 21

Los Angeles, CA

The United Theater on Broadway

March 22

Monterey, CA

Golden State Theatre

March 23

San Francisco, CA

The Warfield

March 25

Sacramento, CA

Crest Theatre

March 26

Eugene, OR

McDonald Theater

March 27

Portland, OR

Revolution Hall

March 29

Tacoma, WA

Temple Theatre

March 31

Spokane, WA

Fox Theatre

April 1

Boise, ID

Egyptian Theatre

April 2

Salt Lake City, UT

Kingsbury Hall

April 3

Grand Junction, CO

Avalon Theatre

April 4

Denver, CO

Paramount Theatre

April 5

Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Memorial Hall

April 8

San Antonio, TX

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

April 9

Austin, TX

ACL Live @ The Moody Theater

April 11

Houston, TX

Jones Hall for The Performing Arts

April 12

Oklahoma City, OK

Tower Theatre

April 13

Wichita, KS

The Cotillion

April 16

St. Louis, MO

The Factory at the District

April 17

Springfield, MO

Gillioz Theatre

April 18

Sioux City, IA

Orpheum Theater

April 19

Fargo, ND

Fargo Theatre

April 21

Davenport, IA

Adler Theatre

April 22

Joliet, IL

Rialto Square Theatre

April 23

Chicago, IL

Riviera Theatre

April 24

Peoria, IL

Peoria Civic Center

April 25

Nashville, TN

Andrew Jackson Hall @ TPAC

April 29

Baltimore, MD

The Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric

April 30

Washington DC

Warner Theatre

May 1

Rochester, NY

Kodak Center

May 2

New Brunswick, NJ

State Theater New Jersey

May 4

New York, NY

Town Hall Theatre

For more information about “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com.



