'Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert' Extends North American Tour Through Spring 2025

Black Ink Presents, a division of Terrapin Station Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment, has announced that due to popular demand, the North American tour of “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” will be extended into 2025 with the addition of more than 35 cities. The additional tour dates kick off March 16, 2025 in Santa Barbara, and will include Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, Salt Lake City, Chicago, New York City, and more.
The first leg of the tour launched September 24 in Morgantown, West Virginia and is visiting more than 30 cities this fall, including several sold out performances. “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” transports fans to the Goblin City with an exciting fusion of live music paired with Jim Henson’s fantasy musical masterpiece Labyrinth, the feature film starring Jennifer Connolly and the iconic David Bowie, presented on a large HD cinema screen. For tour dates, tickets, VIP packages, and more information, visit HERE.
Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown over the decades since the film’s theatrical release on June 27, 1986. Audiences are invited to experience an epic evening as a live band performs in sync with the movie featuring Bowie’s original vocals, and playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.
“As a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration between Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, and Trevor Jones, launching this tour has been a dream come true,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, the producer of “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert.” “Labyrinth fans are loyal and passionate, and this is their opportunity to join other enthusiasts who are dressing in costumes, dancing in the aisles, and yelling out their favorite lines at every show. Hearing Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every fan in attendance goosebumps.”
Black Ink Presents is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more.
“The legacy of my father’s film and the world of Labyrinth continue to be discovered and embraced by new generations of fans,” says Brian Henson, Chairman of the Board of The Jim Henson Company. “Finding new ways to celebrate Labyrinth has been part of the fun, and we thank all of the amazing fans for continuing to support this magical film.”
Starring Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.
2024
October 1
Rutland, VT
Paramount Theatre
October 2
Medford, MA
Chevalier Theatre
October 3
Patchogue, NY
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
October 4
Cranston, RI
Park Theatre
October 5
Munhall, PA
Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
October 7
Cleveland, OH
Agora Theatre
October 8
Louisville, KY
Louisville Palace
October 9
Columbus, OH
KEMBA Live
October 10
Lexington, KY
Lexington Opera House
October 11
Indianapolis, IN
Murat Theatre
October 12
Detroit, MI
Masonic Cathedral Theatre
October 13
Milwaukee, WI
Pabst Theater
October 14
Cincinnati, OH
Taft Theatre
October 16
Saint Paul, MN
Fitzgerald Theater
October 17
Waukegan, IL
Genesee Theatre
October 18
Kansas City, MO
Uptown Theater
October 19
Omaha, NE
Holland Center
October 21
Dallas, TX
Majestic Theater
October 22
New Orleans, LA
Orpheum Theater
October 23
Atlanta, GA
The Eastern
October 24
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Theatre
October 25
Orlando, FL
Plaza Live
October 26
Clearwater, FL
Ruth Eckerd Hall
October 27
Fort Lauderdale, FL
The Parker
2025
March 16
Santa Barbara, CA
The Granada Theatre
March 17
Cerritos, CA
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
March 18
Mesa, AZ
Ikeda Theatre - Mesa Arts Center
March 19
San Diego, CA
Balboa Theatre
March 20
Las Vegas, NV
Smith Center for the Performing Arts
March 21
Los Angeles, CA
The United Theater on Broadway
March 22
Monterey, CA
Golden State Theatre
March 23
San Francisco, CA
The Warfield
March 25
Sacramento, CA
Crest Theatre
March 26
Eugene, OR
McDonald Theater
March 27
Portland, OR
Revolution Hall
March 29
Tacoma, WA
Temple Theatre
March 31
Spokane, WA
Fox Theatre
April 1
Boise, ID
Egyptian Theatre
April 2
Salt Lake City, UT
Kingsbury Hall
April 3
Grand Junction, CO
Avalon Theatre
April 4
Denver, CO
Paramount Theatre
April 5
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo Memorial Hall
April 8
San Antonio, TX
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
April 9
Austin, TX
ACL Live @ The Moody Theater
April 11
Houston, TX
Jones Hall for The Performing Arts
April 12
Oklahoma City, OK
Tower Theatre
April 13
Wichita, KS
The Cotillion
April 16
St. Louis, MO
The Factory at the District
April 17
Springfield, MO
Gillioz Theatre
April 18
Sioux City, IA
Orpheum Theater
April 19
Fargo, ND
Fargo Theatre
April 21
Davenport, IA
Adler Theatre
April 22
Joliet, IL
Rialto Square Theatre
April 23
Chicago, IL
Riviera Theatre
April 24
Peoria, IL
Peoria Civic Center
April 25
Nashville, TN
Andrew Jackson Hall @ TPAC
April 29
Baltimore, MD
The Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric
April 30
Washington DC
Warner Theatre
May 1
Rochester, NY
Kodak Center
May 2
New Brunswick, NJ
State Theater New Jersey
May 4
New York, NY
Town Hall Theatre
For more information about “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com.
