'Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert' Extends North American Tour Through Spring 2025

Black Ink Presents, a division of Terrapin Station Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment, has announced that due to popular demand, the North American tour of “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” will be extended into 2025 with the addition of more than 35 cities. The additional tour dates kick off March 16, 2025 in Santa Barbara, and will include Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, Salt Lake City, Chicago, New York City, and more.

The first leg of the tour launched September 24 in Morgantown, West Virginia and is visiting more than 30 cities this fall, including several sold out performances. “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” transports fans to the Goblin City with an exciting fusion of live music paired with Jim Henson’s fantasy musical masterpiece Labyrinth, the feature film starring Jennifer Connolly and the iconic David Bowie, presented on a large HD cinema screen. For tour dates, tickets, VIP packages, and more information, visit HERE.

Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown over the decades since the film’s theatrical release on June 27, 1986. Audiences are invited to experience an epic evening as a live band performs in sync with the movie featuring Bowie’s original vocals, and playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.

“As a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration between Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, and Trevor Jones, launching this tour has been a dream come true,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, the producer of “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert.” “Labyrinth fans are loyal and passionate, and this is their opportunity to join other enthusiasts who are dressing in costumes, dancing in the aisles, and yelling out their favorite lines at every show. Hearing Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every fan in attendance goosebumps.”

Black Ink Presents is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more.

“The legacy of my father’s film and the world of Labyrinth continue to be discovered and embraced by new generations of fans,” says Brian Henson, Chairman of the Board of The Jim Henson Company. “Finding new ways to celebrate Labyrinth has been part of the fun, and we thank all of the amazing fans for continuing to support this magical film.”

Starring Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.

“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” tour schedule includes (subject to change):

2024 October 1 Rutland, VT Paramount Theatre October 2 Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre October 3 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts October 4 Cranston, RI Park Theatre October 5 Munhall, PA Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead October 7 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre October 8 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace October 9 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live October 10 Lexington, KY Lexington Opera House October 11 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre October 12 Detroit, MI Masonic Cathedral Theatre October 13 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater October 14 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre October 16 Saint Paul, MN Fitzgerald Theater October 17 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre October 18 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater October 19 Omaha, NE Holland Center October 21 Dallas, TX Majestic Theater October 22 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater October 23 Atlanta, GA The Eastern October 24 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre October 25 Orlando, FL Plaza Live October 26 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall October 27 Fort Lauderdale, FL The Parker 2025 March 16 Santa Barbara, CA The Granada Theatre March 17 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts March 18 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theatre - Mesa Arts Center March 19 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre March 20 Las Vegas, NV Smith Center for the Performing Arts March 21 Los Angeles, CA The United Theater on Broadway March 22 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre March 23 San Francisco, CA The Warfield March 25 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre March 26 Eugene, OR McDonald Theater March 27 Portland, OR Revolution Hall March 29 Tacoma, WA Temple Theatre March 31 Spokane, WA Fox Theatre April 1 Boise, ID Egyptian Theatre April 2 Salt Lake City, UT Kingsbury Hall April 3 Grand Junction, CO Avalon Theatre April 4 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre April 5 Pueblo, CO Pueblo Memorial Hall April 8 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts April 9 Austin, TX ACL Live @ The Moody Theater April 11 Houston, TX Jones Hall for The Performing Arts April 12 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre April 13 Wichita, KS The Cotillion April 16 St. Louis, MO The Factory at the District April 17 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre April 18 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theater April 19 Fargo, ND Fargo Theatre April 21 Davenport, IA Adler Theatre April 22 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre April 23 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre April 24 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center April 25 Nashville, TN Andrew Jackson Hall @ TPAC April 29 Baltimore, MD The Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric April 30 Washington DC Warner Theatre May 1 Rochester, NY Kodak Center May 2 New Brunswick, NJ State Theater New Jersey May 4 New York, NY Town Hall Theatre

For more information about “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com.

