Jiaoying Summers To Headline The Apollo As Part of the 19th Annual NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL, November 9

Standup star Jiaoyin Summers jumps off her national tour to headline at the iconic The Apollo on Thursday, November 9 as part of the 19th Anniversary of New York Comedy Festival.

Jiaoying brings her outspoken and distinctive voice as the first Chinese-American to headline at the venue for the festival. This is a historical moment for Jiaoying as she brings her fresh courageous voice to the stage. Comedy legend Willie Macc (BET's College Hill) will host the evening. Special music performance by Maki Mae and comedy from rising comedic and TikTok star Nicky Paris.

Jiaoying Summers embodies the Asian American perspective through her work with uncensored, unapologetic comedic stylings. Among her unique gifts are powerful and dark truth bombing; she turns extreme childhood trauma into comedy gold. In just four years, lighting has struck the comedy world, she is among the fastest rising stars. She is an Asian Hall of Fame inductee, comedian, podcaster and social media comedy queen with over one billion views and counting. The LA Times considers her “one of the leading women running the LA comedy Scene”. The BBC named her “the woman rewriting the comedy circuit in Hollywood”. Vogue Magazine described her as “a major voice on the national comedy scene.” NHK World Japan described Jiaoying Summers's comedy as “effective at combating Anti Asian Hate”.

She recently starred in Netflix is a Joke Festival's Women in Comedy Show. Her 30-minute comedy special “Hot Girl Summers” is streaming on Peacock TV and Prime Video. Jiaoying is also an award-winning actress, CEO of Summers Group, a philanthropist empowering women and children and helping causes that touch Asian American communities. She is the owner of The Hollywood Comedy in Los Angeles and focuses on producing shows that promote representation in comedy.Jiaoying lives in Los Angeles with her two children.

Willie Macc has over 80 million views of his standup comedy across all social media platforms. He is one of the stars from the hit BET show College Hill: Virgin Island. Willie Macc is sold his pilot hot HGTV show “My Flipping Familys” where he and his brother are buying and flip homes around St. Louis. Willie Macc has become one of the few Reality TV stars to make it as working actor and comedian in Hollywood. He has been in over 50 national commercials such as Kia, Verizon, Credit Karma, Progressive, Snapple, and many more. Alongside commercials Willie has app teared in the shows such as CSI, Casual on Hulu, ABCs The Goldbergs, Meet the Spartans with Kevin Sorbo, Carmen Electra and Tiffany Haddish. Willie Macc has recently been featured in Deadline for the Black Boy Writes Program started by showrunner Mike Guayo writer on HBO Insecure, Netflix Ginny and Georgia where after the program will staff the cohort on TV shows. Willie Macc started doing stand up in 2009 and now travels as a stand up comic and internationally for the US Military performing for the troops. Willie Macc's stand up has been featured on TruTVs LaffMobb LaffTracks, Revolt TV Funny AF and his Don't Tell Comedy comedy clips have garnered over 45 million views online! You can see him frequently at the Comedy Store and Laugh Factory in Hollywood.

A 13-language vocalist, concert pianist, and violinist Maki Mae has headlined crossover performances in major televised events and sports arenas such as America's Got Talent, Special Olympics World Games, and EDC Las Vegas. Her album Down By the Water releasing this November features iconic collaborations with the likes of Robby Krieger of The Doors, Danny Seraphine (Chicago), Hiro Yamamoto (Soundgarden), John Paris (Earth, Wind & Fire), and more. Maki is on the 66th Grammy Awards Selection Committee and serves on the Recording Academy Advocacy Committee.

Nicky Paris is a triple-threat force of nature whose outsize talent extends far beyond the stand-up stage. In the last few years alone, the Los Angeles-based New York bred comic has become a mainstay at premiere comedy clubs across the country and has amassed 15 million + views on TikTok, all while making a name for himself as an in-demand red-carpet interviewer and host cracking up Hollywood's A-list at culture-defining events like movie premieres, awards shows, festivals, and even Los Angeles Comic-Con. With his latest feats including earning a spot on the lineup for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, Nicky continues to gain widespread recognition for his observational yet escapist humor and rare ability to build an undeniable intimacy with crowds from all walks of life. Having appeared on tens of thousands of stages since getting his start in New York City at just 17-years-old, he's perfected the art of finding the funny in life's wildest intricacies — an element he unfailingly backs with equal parts extraordinary showmanship, fearless commitment to being unapologetically himself, and an immediately magnetic appeal that defies all cultural and generational divides. No matter which corner of pop culture he's inhabiting at any given moment, Nicky never fails to move forward with the guiding mission at heart of his work: harnessing humor to impart joy, create connection, and leave an unforgettably positive impact on the lives of others.

Launched in 2004, The New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) is produced by Carolines and created by Caroline Hirsch. NYCF brings together the country's top comedians including Judd Apatow, Bill Burr, Margaret Cho, Larry David, Kevin Hart, Jo Koy, Nick Kroll, Bill Maher, Trevor Noah, Conan O'Brien, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, Tracy Morgan, and many others to venues throughout the five boroughs of New York City. In 2007, NYCF launched the “Stand Up for Heroes” event to benefit The Bob Woodruff Foundation, which has featured performances by Stephen Colbert, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, John Mulaney, John Oliver, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jeff Ross, Ray Romano, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, and many others. To date, Stand Up For Heroes events have raised over $65 million. For more information, visit https://nycomedyfestival.com.