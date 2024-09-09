Jennifer Hudson to be Honored & Natasha Bedingfield to Perform at 5th Annual Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) has announced that multi-award-winning entertainment icon Jennifer Hudson will be honored at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala on September 26, 2024. Hudson will accept the first-ever Elizabeth Taylor Rowdy Activist Award for her ongoing support for people living with HIV, and for the LGBTQ+ community. Previously announced honoree Richard Dickson, President and CEO of Gap Inc. will accept The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at The Beverly Hills Hotel. Singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield will perform at the event, which will be generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Gilead Sciences.

Jennifer Hudson is a GRAMMY, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy-winning artist and entertainment icon. Over her highly acclaimed career, Hudson has been named one of Time magazine’s “Most Influential People in the World,” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, received NAACP Entertainer of the Year, performed at the Super Bowl, sang for world leaders and even has a day named after her in her beloved city of Chicago. Hudson’s nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” is the recipient of six Daytime Emmy Award nominations and two People’s Choice Awards nominations. The show, which continually features an impressive lineup of guests, earned her the AAFCA We See You Award, GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award, and the NAACP Image Award for Best Talk Show Host. In addition, Hudson was named one of People magazine’s “People of the Year” and one of Glamour Magazine’s “Women of the Year.” The show will return for a 3rd Season on September 16th.

Natasha Bedingfield sees her iconic 2004 hit “Unwritten” enjoy a global resurgence. The track's re-emergence was boosted by its heavy inclusion in the box office rom-com “Anyone But You,” starring “Euphoria’s” Sydney Sweeney and “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Glen Powell. Named one of VH1's "100 Greatest Women in Music," Bedingfield has sold over 10 million albums and has earned a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and multiple Brit Award nominations for Best British Female Artist. With an illustrious career that includes collaborations with icons like Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, Bruno Mars and Sheryl Crow, she has steadily refined her artistic vision over the years.

Model, actress, and author Dominique Jackson will serve as the event MC. The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS will include a seated dinner, an exciting live auction in partnership with Christie’s featuring unique experiences, a live performance, and an exclusive look at items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor’s personal life, film career, and philanthropy.

Jennifer Hudson Photo Credit: Malike Sidibe

