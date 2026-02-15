Jaxx Theatricals to Present SWEET CHARITY in March

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jaxx Theatricals announced a limited 60th Anniversary engagement of Sweet Charity, the next show in its 19 Year Anniversary season following a sold out run of the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a One More Time.

The show has a book by Neil Simon with music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields.

The production is Directed & Choreographed by Jeremy Lucas (SDC), Artistic Director of Jaxx Theatricals. Lucas has worked as a United States Cultural Arts Envoy producing, directing and choreographing shows with US Embassies around the world. He is a Stage Raw Award Winner for Direction and Drama Critics Circle Award Nominee for Choreography for Andrew Lippa’s Wild Party. Lucas has also been nominated for the Artistic Director Achievement Award as well as an Ovation Award for Chicago, the Musical starring Tony Award Winner, Katrina Lenk as Velma Kelly. The production is Music Directed & Conducted by Dr. James Lent and Produced by Lucas, JD Morabito & Colin Tracy.

Sweet Charity is based on Frederico Fellini’s 1957 Italian film, Nights of Cabiria (Le Notti di Cabiria). The musical comedy and 1969 film adaptation directed by Bob Fosse tell the story of an unflappable woman looking for love in New York City in the 1960’s. With a hilarious script by Pulitzer Prize winner, Neil Simon, Charity Hope Valentine tries again and again to find love and make something of herself.

Jaxx’s production introduces triple threat performer Kasey Hentz in the titular role. Tom Sys (A Queen’s Runway) co-stars as Oscar and Amor Christensen (Broadway’s Hamilton) doubles as Daddy Brubeck and Frenchy. Jaxx veterans include Jill Marie Burke as Ursula, Natalie Reff (Charity U/S) as Nickie and Brian Whisenant as Vittorio Vidal. The principal cast is completed with Ai Yamato as Helene and Aryiel Hartman (Burlesque’s Claire, the Loon) as a gender-swapped Mme. Herman.

The Ensemble features Taylor Bailey, Juliana DeSilva, Brennan Eckberg (Vittorio U/S), Anna Gagliardo, Genevieve Grey (Nickie U/S), Sofia Gutierrez (Helene U/S), KiSea Katikka, JD Morabito, Charlotte Nevins, Andrew (AJ) Sear & Kyler Wells. Ellis Meng (AKA Alexia Yumi) serves as the production’s Burlesque Consultant.

Understudies include Ana Dragovich (Ursula), Maya Fardad-Finn (Rosie), Michelle Hakala Wolf (Mme. Brubeck), Seth Keller* (Oscar) & Zuri Marley (Brubeck). Bethany Kollias (Burlesque’s Fae Forget-Me-Not), Jeremy Lucas and Maria Puig are the show’s swings. The understudy performance is March 26. All AEA members are scheduled to perform.

Designers include Geo Polk (Sound) and Atticus Jones (Lighting). Sweet Charity’s live on-stage band is conducted by Dr. James Lent (Keys 1) and features Jonathan Kretchmer (Keys 2), David Olivas (Winds) & Tom Zygmont (Drums).

Sweet Charity previews are on March 13, 14 and 19. The show opens on March 20 and runs March 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, & 29. Thursday, Friday & Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. Sunday shows are at 7 p.m.