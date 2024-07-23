Jackie Brenneman and Lisa Sedares to Present One-Night-Only Concert of Original Songs This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jackie Brenneman and Lisa Sedares will present a one-night-only concert of their original songs on Saturday, July 27 at 7:00 PM to raise funds for the development of their new musical, Upline.

Brenneman & Sedares, writing partners since 2020 and Conundrum Theatre Company board members, are hosting an "Evening of First Drafts" concert to raise money for the development of their first full-length musical, Upline. This concert offers a unique experience where attendees can enjoy a peek into the creative process and even offer feedback while celebrating community and connection in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Upline, set to debut later this year, is a musical set in 2010 that follows stay-at-home mom Kenzie who is searching for connection and meaning in her life when she meets Madison at a spin class. Madison introduces Kenzie to a company called Lumaplex, promising Kenzie an opportunity for friendship, money, and independence. Kenzie eagerly joins the multilevel marketing scheme, believing it will change her life. She immediately convinces her skeptical friend Alex to join too, convincing Alex it will help her get through a difficult divorce. As Kenzie climbs the Lumaplex ladder, she faces ethical dilemmas and pressure, straining her friendship with Alex and her role with her family. Ultimately, Kenzie must choose between her new career and her friend, exploring themes of capitalism, feminism, friendship, and the American dream.

Talented guest artists Iah Bearden-Vrai, Cassandra Caruso, Jalen Friday, Jordan Kaiser, Danny Holmberg, Bryan Snodgrass, Nikki Yates, Tyler Stell (drums) and Dan Gonda (reeds) make this event truly special and not to be missed. Songs include selections from COVID Baking Competition, Quarantine Breakup, Down the Isle, the Queen's Gambit Unauthorized Musical, plus four brand-new songs from Upline.

Tickets start at $25 with multiple sponsorship levels available. Early booking is encouraged due to limited seating availability. All ticket types grant access to the event and open bar. Cocktails, beer, and wine provided by The Whaling Club.

https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/brenneman-and-sedares/evening-of-first-drafts

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL