Jack Samson Heads To The Sayers Club This Thursday!

Channeling artists such as David Bowie and Andre 3000, Jack Samson's music can be best described as "conceptual, emotional, and raw," which he will bring to life during his set that evening.

Over the past two years Jack has been working primarily with producer Cameron "Cambo" Bartolini (Doja Cat). Jack and Cambo have collaborated on more than 90 songs - including a 10-song album titled, Siiigns set for release in the Fall, 2019. One of the songs from the album, "Slow 3," was released on UMG's NOW That's What I Call Music! 69 where Jack was named as a Now What's Next artist to watch.

A few weeks following the artist showcase, Jack will head to Canada to act in the lead role in Tom DeLonge's upcoming Sci-Fi film, "Strange Times."

Jack Samson at The Sayers Club. Date: Thursday, September 19th. Time: 9PM. Address: 1645 Wilcox Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90028. Find Tickets Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sayers-presents-jack-samson-tickets-69148732721





