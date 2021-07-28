JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA to be Presented at the Hollywood Fringe Festival

"Japanese Love Story - Shizuka", written & directed by Hollywood Fringe Scholarship Winner, Tomoko Karina ("Camellia- Kerris- Pink" - Winner of the Best Foreign Mini-Movie at Brentwood and Pacific Palisades International Film Festival) will premiere in Los Angeles, CA on Augst 12th, 2021, during Hollywood Fringe Festival.

"Japanese Love Story - Shizuka" is a drama based upon a true beloved historical tale in Japan. This tragic love story, both unapologetically romantic and epic, will be performed by its lead actors Jonathan Huynh-Mast and Tomoko Karina ("Cobra Kai"," Hail, Caesar!" and "Balm in Gilead").

The play will attract you with the aesthetic charm of traditional Japanese costumes, mannerisms, Japanese classical dance, and theatre. It will be delivered with English dialogue by trained actors with diverse backgrounds in order for an American audience to feel the story viscerally. The perfect combination of glamorous exotism and emotionally heightened authentic storytelling. The play stars Yukari Black ("Letters from Iwo Jima", "Flags of Our Fathers"), Amery Thao, Alexander Collins Justin Tuthill, Jerome St. Jerome, Tony Kim, and Jon Vasquez.

"Japanese Love Story - Shizuka" takes you to the civil war era in 12th Century Japan. Shizuka-Gozen is the most popular entertainer in the capital of Japan, Kyoto, where the gorgeous court aristocratic culture is flourishing. Shizuka meets Yoshitsune of Minamoto, the younger brother of the supreme leader of Samurai. Yoshitsune, a dashing war hero who is taking Kyoto by storm. Shizuka, Kyoto's No.1 dancer of reputed beauty. They fall fatally in love. Winter of 1185, their love story follows a tragic path.

Tickets are currently on sale available at the Hollywood Fringe Website

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6572?tab=tickets

"Japanese Love Story - Shizuka"

Date: Aug 12th - 29th, 2021

Venue: The Broadwater Theater/ Second Stage -6320 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Information on Website: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6572?tab=details