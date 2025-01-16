Interview: Kelli O'Hara On Her Upcoming Performance with the LA Opera Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oklahoma native Kelli O'Hara won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Anna Leonowens in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of The King and I. She then went on to win accolades for reprising the role in London and Tokyo. A frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, as well as with The New York Philharmonic and The New York Pops, Kelli is now set to perform in Los Angeles on February 1 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. I decided to ask her about her varied career and her decision to perform here.

Thanks for speaking with me today, Kelli. I know you were born in Tulsa, OK. Were you raised there?

We moved from Tulsa to Broken Arrow when I was three. Then we moved to Elk City where my parents were from and I went to the first years of high school there. Then we moved to Edmund where I graduated high school. And I attended college in Oklahoma City.

Isn’t Broken Arrow where Kristin Chenoweth was raised?

Yes, but I didn’t know her then. We both attended Oklahoma City University and had the same voice teacher and mentor, Florence Birdwell, who was a powerhouse and a wonderful lady. But Kristin was already on her way when I started at the school, but she was very instrumental in guiding me since she got her feet on the ground there to start her career, which made it easier for me to follow in her footsteps. In my senior year, she got me an audition with her agency, which is how I got an agent!

When did you decide to pursue a career as a singer?

I grew up on a farm in Oklahoma, so when I was four years old and saw Laurie in Oklahoma for the first time I thought, “Oh, there’s something I want to do!” I have always loved singing, starting out with movie musicals starring Julie Andrews and Shirley Jones who both inspired me to become a musical theater singer. I did try to be Whitney Houston once, but that didn’t work out (laughs).

When did you start performing musical theater and what was your first musical theater role?

I performed in Carousel when I was a junior in high school. Then a few more in high school and college. But I got my degree in opera because my voice bends that way a bit. When I graduated college, I moved to New York and that’s where I started doing musical theater because there was more opportunity for a soprano like me in it. So that was the career path I took.

Kelli O'Hara. Photo credit: Emilio Madrid

Is there a famous opera house anywhere in the world in which you hope to perform? Why that one?

I don’t think my voice is well suited to perform in large opera houses such as La Scala, which would be a dream of course. But I am not an opera singer at that level. I think I am better suited to sing at places like the Sydney Opera House doing a show like the one I will be performing here on February 1.

Along with your accolades in musical theater and opera, you have been nominated for Emmy and Grammy Awards. If you had to choose just one genre to perform in for the rest of your life, which would it be? Why?

It would have to be theater – live theater – the shared space where the audience makes it a unique show every single time. It keeps you on your feet and out of your head, having to be present every single second you are in front of an audience. It’s something I crave, that interaction knowing what I am doing is reaching into the hearts and minds of the audience. I mean, theater was created to bring people together and do risky things to tell stories about what’s going on in the real world. It gives you a chance to make sense of the questions. That’s what makes it so exciting and vital to us.

On occasion, it’s necessary to interact with the audience during shows, unlike operas which tend to be more formal. Do you feel at ease if called upon to interact with an audience from the stage?

Absolutely! In college, I practiced getting in touch with character work while I sang in living rooms, at weddings, funerals, school functions (such as football games and assemblies), and any other social occasion that would hire me. Those intimate venues assisted in making me feel comfortable with audiences, learning how improvisation can be so important when onstage. And if I can do cartwheels onstage when five months pregnant, I can do anything!

Kelli O'Hara. Photo credit: Sebastian Kim

In fact, I learned first-hand how to interact with intimate audiences when I was very pregnant, working in cabarets such as Feinstein’s in NYC, where I learned to tell stories with the audience. And I got to sing songs as myself, which opened a whole new world on performing for me. It’s great to be able to tell stories about my life through songs which mean so much to me.

Let’s chat about your upcoming performance on February 1 which marks your debut performance with LA Opera. What drew you to finally perform here?

I have performed all over the West Coast, but jumped at the chance to perform with the LA Opera orchestra in such a gorgeous venue as the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. And the date fit perfectly since the Grammys are the next night in Los Angeles. It also gives me a chance to talk about what’s going on in the world right now. And given what’s going on in Los Angeles with the fires, my concert will give people an opportunity to make art together and to heal in a creative space together. It makes me proud that I can do that for others as well as myself.

But the real issue for most people is the cost of attending shows. I really would like to see the cost of attending Broadway shows be made more accessible for audiences since it’s so prohibitive for families to attend together. I know it’s being discussed all the time but there may not be an easy solution given the cost of mounting a live show. But theater needs to be available for everyone.

Perhaps live streaming Broadway shows so that families can gather at home is a good way to make Broadway shows readily available. I got together with my family to watch Hamilton that way since in Hollywood the original cost was $600 per ticket.

And it does not take away from stage productions when Broadway musicals are made into movies. Because after seeing the movie, many will want to see the original stage production to see how it could possibly be done live. Just look at Wicked being onstage as well as in movie theaters right now.

Will your selections feature songs from your Broadway shows and operas, or other popular favorites? And how did you decide which songs to perform?

My music director, Dan Lipton, and I work together on the format for all my concerts, both here and internationally. The LA Opera performance will somewhat reflect a show we did last Fall in NYC - just piano, guitar and me - called Thank You, Ladies in which I performed songs from women that inspired me or have been a part of my life, either professionally or personally. It was such a special night for me to go through my life and tell stories about those touchstones. So, this show has a lot of those songs and stories in it which reflect my life and why I am here to entertain others.

Kelli O'Hara. Photo courtesy of LA Opera

What’s your least favorite thing about touring?

That’s an easy question – being away from family, my kids, which is the most important thing for me while they are young. So, when I go out of town, I try to be away for very short periods of time. Of course, that does not allow me to take in the sights of where I visit – just a lot of hotel rooms and theaters. But it’s great performing in other cities because I get to meet a lot of wonderful people even if I don’t get to see much of the city itself. I do know when my kids are older, I plan to rev up my touring concert schedule and do a lot more traveling.

Having young kids is why I stick to the grueling 8 shows a week schedule on Broadway since it allows me to be at home with them! Not that doing that many shows a week is not a lot of work. But I love it so it’s not like work at all to me. In fact, I performed in South Pacific until I was half way through my first pregnancy, doing cartwheels and running around in a bathing suit!

Did you work with a physical trainer to stay in shape?

No, Broadway is its own training ground. I always say, “It’s like being a professional athlete with no off-season!” You just do it and do it – and the experience been very fulfilling in my life.

What advice would you give to a young person in the Midwest who dreams of becoming a Broadway musical star today?

That was me back in Oklahoma! I wanted someone to tell me what to do so I can understand that. I do a lot of master classes and teaching when I out touring and tell them not to listen to what anybody says! Because the more original you are and not like someone else, not doing things exactly like other people do them, the more artistically unique you are – and the more you will open people’s eyes to your talent and make them want to keep on attending your shows.

Don’t spend a lot of time trying to fit a round peg into a square hole. Just be yourself. Sure, I’d tell them to study technique, both voice and stage, as much as possible. But as a performer, follow your instincts, don’t try to be like anyone else. Work hard and show up because no one is going to hand success to you. You have got to earn it.

So many young people just mimic other entertainers, believing that is how they will succeed. But you really need to hang on to your individuality which sets you apart from other actors, especially at auditions. Remember it’s sometimes good to make a fool of yourself since it gets you remembered! Not that I have all the answers, but it’s what has worked for me.

What’s up next for you?

I will keep teaching others and doing concerts, leaving the door open for whatever opportunities come my way.

Thanks so much! It’s been a real pleasure speaking with you and I look forward to being in your audience on February 1.

Thanks so much and I’m so happy you will be at the show!

Kelli O’Hara will make her eagerly anticipated debut with the LA Opera Orchestra, conducted by Bob Bernhardt, under the musical direction of Dan Lipton, who will be the evening’s piano soloist. The concert will take place at 7:30pm on Saturday, February 1, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). Tickets begin at $54 and can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email LAOpera@LAOpera.org. For more information, visit LAOpera.org/OHara.

Comments