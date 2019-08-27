Interview: Jake Shimabukuro - the Jimi Hendrix of Rock Ukulele - on Sharing the Magic of his Music with the World

Appropriately called the "Jimi Hendrix of Rock Ukulele," Jake Shimabukuro's records have topped the Billboard World Music Charts on numerous occasions, and as a live performer he has become one of the hottest tickets around. He's played with world-renowned orchestras and at prestigious venues such as the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House, and has dazzled audiences at music festivals including Bonnaroo, SXSW, the Playboy Jazz Festival and Fuji Rock Festival. He even performed for that rarest of audiences: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Now local fans have an opportunity to experience Shimabukuro's wholly unique approach to the acoustic ukulele during his current nationwide tour stop on Thursday, October 3 at 7:30pm at The Broad Stage, 1316 11th Street in Santa Monica 90401.

I recently had a chance to speak with Shimabukuro to find out a little more about him and how he developed his unique style growing up in Honolulu, Hawaii. He shared, "I remember hearing the ukulele everywhere I went as it is so much a part of the Hawaiian culture. I started playing at the age of four, learning the basics from my mother, Carol. Though most people I knew just strummed it, when I started playing melodies, a new world opened up for me singing through the ukulele. I developed my craft further by studying masters across all genres of music from guitar players, drummers, pianists and singers whose music I admired."

Shimabukuro's touring career really came to life in 2005 after a video was posted on YouTube, creating a world of opportunity for him. "I didn't even know what YouTube was at the time, so I was totally surprised when people started telling me they'd seen a video of me playing George Harrison's While My Guitar Gently Weeps," he said. "Before I got a chance to check it out myself, the video had gone viral and a lot of music industry folks seemed to know about it. It was crazy! And the song remains my favorite one to play in concerts wherever I go."

Since Shimabukuro tours roughly half the year, I wanted to speak with him about life on the road and how music has inspired him to follow his dream of sharing the magic of it with audiences all over the world. "I am touring with two other musicians: bassist Nolan Verner and guitarist Dave Preston. We first met when all three of us were hired for a studio session two years ago and immediately felt as if we had been playing together our entire lives. It was instant musical magic! Now we write arrangements, perform and produce music together, and have a new trio record coming out next year."

I asked if there is any concert that sticks in his mind as the most magical. "There are so many and each one is created spontaneously the moment it happens. There was one incredible experience during our Bohemian Rhapsody Tour at a festival in Australia when thousands of people organically began singing along with us, creating a natural excitement that motivated us to play in a way we never had before. True magic happens from the vibe created by the audience, and sometimes the crew who are so passionate about making concerts an evening to remember for everyone."

How does he keep up such a hectic pace, travelling around the United States and playing in a different city almost every night? "The three of us travel by bus from city to city, with a driver who sleeps days so he can drive all night. That way we sleep while he drives overnight between cities and we wake up at our next venue, ready to start the day. During our free time, we read on our Kindles, walk around towns, go running, get to the gym, eat healthy to keep our energy levels up, or sometimes just sit at a café and get coffee. And take my word for it, none of us have EVER done any drugs our entire lives and create ways to keep healthy even with our crazy travel schedule. We really encourage each other to be better men, better people."

Along with his tremendous professional achievements, personal life is filled with riches: He's a loving husband and proud father of two boys. While balancing his busy career with family, he also remains firmly rooted in his commitment to community, frequently performing at schools in Hawaii and overseas, urging youngsters to find their passion and live drug-free.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the magic Jake Shimabukuro will bring to his debut performance at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Thursday, October 3 at 7:30pm, with a program featuring original tracks and stunning takes on classic rock favorites. Tickets are now on sale at www.thebroadstage.org or by calling (310) 434-3200.

Visit http://jakeshimabukuro.com to see a full list of national tour dates, watch music videos of his amazing performances, or order his latest album "The Greatest Day."





