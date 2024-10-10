Interview: Emily Koch's Excited KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Playing at Her Hometown's Pantages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Next up at the Pantages, the Tony Award-winning KIMBERLY AKIMBO opening October 15, 2024. Jessica Stone directs the cast of: Carolee Carmello, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Emily Koch, Dana Steingold, Grace Capeless, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Darron Hayes, Pierce Wheeler; with Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon, Brandon Springman and Valerie Wright.

Got a chance to pepper Emily with some behind-the-scenes queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Emily!

What were you doing when you found out you booked Aunt Deb for the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo?

I was at home with Jim Hogan, and we had just gotten back from getting coffee from our favorite coffee shop, (shoutout Manhattanville!) and I saw my agent was calling and figured it was now or never. I was ecstatic but hoping Jim would get a call too, and about 10 minutes later he did! We were so excited and so shocked we just kinda sat dumbstruck at the dining room table. It was a great day.

How involved were the Aunt Deb auditions for you?

Actually, not super involved at all. In November of 2022, I made a tape to be a vacation cover for Patti/Debra on Broadway and I just got the job from that! Never had an in-person audition. With the national tour, I had gone on on Broadway a couple times, and done lots of rehearsals and press gigs, so that was my audition, I didn’t have to go back into an audition room.

If you were to submit Aunt Deb for a dating site, what qualities of hers would you submit?

Ballbusting, straight forward, and I’d probably end with “looking for a partner in crime, literally.”

What would your three-line pitch for Kimberly Akimbo be?

“Girl with terminal illness grabs life by the balls in spite of family turmoil and goes on a great adventure with her newfound crush.” Actually so proud of this!

Yo ur boyfriend Jim Hogan is in the Kimberly Akimbo cast as Buddy. Have you ever done a show with him before?

Yes, I have! We met originally doing the national tour of Waitress and then did Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway together. We also did a production of Legally Blonde together in Massachusetts but only did one performance because of the pandemic! So technically this is our 4th show together, we are very lucky.

Who in the cast or creatives have you worked with before?

Skye Alyssa Friedman, Darron Hayes, Miguel Gil, Valerie Wright, and Jim and I had all done Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway together. But no one else had I worked with before. Obviously being a complete theatre geek, I’ve been obsessed with Carolee Carmello and Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire and Jessica Stone, and Danny Mefford for years and was dying to work with any of them. It’s been a complete dream come true.

You were in both the Broadway and national tours of Waitress and Wicked. Did you notice any differences in audience reactions from Broadway to the cities on the national tours?

Honestly not really. Wicked and Waitress have such massive fan bases that we feel so supported in those everywhere we go.

What touring tips have you learned from your past national tours?

Bring your own pillow. Bring a humidifier in your carry on. Travel very light, you don’t need half the stuff you think you need. And my most pro tip, if you can, take the flight buyout for every travel day and fly one airline the entire time and rack up all the miles and get a bunch of perks. You won’t regret it!

Your tour began at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on September 22, 2024, and will end 80 weeks later playing more than 60 cities. Any cities you’re looking forward to explore or reconnect with family and friends? Your home town Los Angeles, maybe?

I am SO EXCITED to play L.A. I did with Waitress, and it was so much fun, but this show in particular, I think L.A. audiences, and specially my friends and family, are going to adore. I’m also excited to revisit all my haunts from my other tours. I love going back to my fave coffee shops and restaurants and feeling like I’m home. Also out of all the cities in the first year, the only one I haven’t played is Memphis, so pumped to check that off the list.

Do you have any pre-show vocal warm-ups you do?

I am big on avoiding tension, so I do a lot of stretching of the jaw and tongue. I also had pneumonia last year and did a full course of vocal therapy, so I do a lot of exercises to help tell my mind and lungs that I can breathe normally. I also like to have my door open all the time so I can visit and laugh with people, it keeps me active and happy, which is great for me!

What do you like to do when you’re not on stage?

I am a huge wanderer. I love to walk for hours and just take in the city I’m in. I’ll listen to podcasts and music and just pretend I’m living in this new place. I also love to find the best restaurants. So hit me up on Instagram and tell me where to go. I like EVERYTHING.

Thank you again, Emily! I look forward to meeting your Aunt Deb.

For Kimberley Akimbo tickets at the Pantages through November 3, 2024;

