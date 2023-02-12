Interview: Director Steve H. Broadnax III Shares His FIRST DEEP BREATH With A Raptured Geffen Audience

Playwright Lee Edward Colston II's The First Deep Breath is receiving its west coast premiere at The Geffen Playhouse through March 5, 2023. Steve H. Broadnax III directs a most uniformly stellar cast of: Opa Adeyemo, playwright Lee Edward Colston II, Brandon Mendez Homer, Ella Joyce, Herb Newsome, Deanna Reed-Foster, Candace Thomas and Keith A. Wallace.

Steve managed to find some off-time between rehearsals and shows to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Steve!

This Geffen production is not the first time you've directed The First Deep Breath. You directed its world premiere at Chicago's Victory Gardens Theater in 2019, where it was developed as part of its 2018 IGNITION Festival of New Plays. Has Lee Edward Colston II's script changed since then?

Yes, has changed a bit. But only a fraction of what the production was in Chicago. There were things in the Chicago production that were cut that Lee added back for the Geffen. Also, some edits were made while in rehearsal here in L.A.

What cosmic forces first brought you and Lee together?

Lee had auditioned for me as an actor in New York. I was directing The First Noel, a Christmas musical at the Apollo produced by The Classical Theater Of Harlem, and he came in to audition. That was the first time that I met Lee. Shortly after, I got a call asking if I wanted to direct a big-ass epic black play. He had seen my work and had also been recommended by a friend. He and I connected and hit it off, and the rest is history.

What would your three-line pitch of The First Deep Breath be?

I would say the play is about family. And how lies and secrets can erode a family unit.

You've directed a number of world premieres. Would you say that directing a world premiere has the advantage of not having other productions to compare to? Or this a challenge you happily take on in directing other shows?

I love directing new works. Katori Hall, when working on The Hot Wing King, which won the Pulitzer Prize, coined me as the Doula of new jobs, which I proudly accept. I self-describe myself as a servant leader, and my goal is to serve the baby called the play and the parent who is the playwright. And to create a space where artists can work at their highest potential. The process is my product.

You've helmed works from different playwrights, with many from Dominique Morisseau's canon. What aspects of a script attract you to contribute your talents to a project?

I'm all about Stories. A good story that reveals truths in a new way about humanity always attracts me.

Are there hurdles in balancing directing a production with being an associate artistic director at People's Light Theatre, as well as a professor of theatre at Penn State?

My life right now is all about balance. I'm a Gemini. But I wouldn't have it any other way. I enjoy education, and working as a freelance professional director, and I also be love being an administrator at a regional theater that I call home. I'm currently living my dream.

What did you want to be growing up? Actor? Director? Millionaire?

I wanted to be a recording artist and open up for Janet Jackson. Music was my first love.

Who were your theatre idols in your formative years?

Lloyd Richards, August Wilson, Ed Bullins, Sheldon Epps, Leslie Lee, Amiri Baraka, Lorraine Hansberry, Ken Page, Andre De Shields, Gregory Hines.

Do you remember what you were feeling on the opening night of your first Broadway premiere, Thoughts of a Colored Man, in 2021?

Blessed!

Is there a specific play you'd love to get your directorial reins on?

I would jump at an opportunity to direct a new play by Donja Love, Terell Robert O' Hare. I love these guys.

What's next on the plate of Steve H. Broadnax III?

I have several new projects in the works, both musical and non-musical. I am focusing on pursuing my dream, fulfilling my purpose, and becoming a master storyteller. Hell maybe, even open up for Janet; who knows? Lol.

Thank you again, Steve! I got to experience your incredible production just the other night. Wow! Just Wow!

For tickets for the live performances of The First Deep Breath through March 5, 2023: click on the button below: