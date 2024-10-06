Inland Valley Repertory Theatre to Present DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Lewis Family Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inland Valley Repertory Theatre will bring Disney's beloved classic "The Little Mermaid" to life on stage at the Lewis Family Playhouse. This magical production, featuring stunning costumes, spectacular sets, and timeless songs, will captivate audiences of all ages as they dive into the enchanting world of Ariel and her undersea friends.

"'Disney's The Little Mermaid' continues to enchant generations of theatergoers while introducing new young patrons to live theater," said Director Frank Minano. "The popular, classic story is captured on stage with the magical score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman and highlights themes of acceptance, understanding, differences, relationships and love," he said.

Audiences will be swept away by lavish costumes, enchanting sets, and the stirring melodies from a live orchestra. The well-known, charming story includes iconic songs such as "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," and "Kiss the Girl," along with dazzling choreography and heartwarming performances. Under the direction of acclaimed IVRT Director Frank Minano, Music Director Ronda Rubio and Choreographer Ray Limon, the talented cast of actors brings fresh energy to this timeless story that celebrates love, bravery, and the joy of following one's heart.

This production features a wonderful local cast led by seasoned artists Amanda Minano as Ariel and Vonetta Mixson as Ursula. The cast includes Jeff Baker as Sebastian, Kellen Green as Prince Eric, Patrick McMahon as Grimsby, Jim Hormel as King Triton, Michael Gallo as Flounder, Marcel Almirantearena as Scuttle, DarRand Hall as Flotsam, JoeJoe Mckinney as Jetsam and Andrew Gaxiola as Chef Louis. Also on stage are Mersisters Hannah Loryane Manuit as Adella, Candace Coe as Allana, Angela Griswold as Atina, Amanda Godoy as Arista, Arianna Nelson as Andrina and Lissette Garrido as Aquata. Mermen include Tylor Scott Jenkins, Samuel Neal Moffatt, and Lorenzo Flores. Also in the cast are Ali Hoghoughi, Katherine Torpey, Clare Donaldson, Hayden Crouteau, Savannah Rumbaugh, Echo Lund, Molly Miller and Sophia Santana.

Based on the beloved 1989 Disney animated film and the classic tale by Hans Christian Andersen, The Little Mermaid follows the adventurous young mermaid, Ariel, who dreams of living above the waves and discovering a world beyond the sea. With the help of her loyal friends, Sebastian and Flounder, Ariel must navigate the treacherous waters of love, self-discovery, and the battle against the evil sea witch, Ursula, to make her dreams come true.

Tickets and Dates Information:

Dates for Disney's The Little Mermaid are weekends October 18-27. Friday performances feature a meet and greet with Ariel and her friends following the performance. The performance schedule is Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid are available now at $35-79 plus processing fees and can be purchased through the Lewis Family Playhouse box office or online at www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com. The Lewis Family Playhouse is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this timeless story of adventure, love, and self-discovery brought to life by the talented team at Inland Valley Repertory Theatre.

About Inland Valley Repertory Theatre (IVRT):

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre, popularly known as IVRT, culturally enriches the community by producing high-quality productions of classic and contemporary plays and musicals and by fostering the talents of artists of all ages. A critically acclaimed regional theatre company, garnering widespread honors for its theatrical works, IVRT made its home at the Candlelight Pavilion in Claremont from 2008 until 2022. IVRT was founded as a nonprofit corporation in Rancho Cucamonga in 1990 by Frank and Donna Marie Minano, is governed by an 11-member board of trustees, and receives funding from the California Arts Council, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the Rancho Cucamonga Community Foundation, and the city of Claremont, as well as from corporate and individual donors. IVRT entertains, educates, and employs people in our community through great theatre art. More information may be found on IVRT's website at www.ivrt.org or by calling 1-909-859-4878.

