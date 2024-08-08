Indie/Pop Singer-Songwriter Sloan Treacy Unveils Single 'Great Escape'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising singer-songwriter Sloan Treacy is stirring up fans of indie pop with her newest song, "Great Escape." The song follows the release of her debut single, "Mastermind of Madness," where she began connecting with listeners through emotional lyrics that resonate on a personal level.

"Great Escape" continues down the same path of vulnerability, this time offering listeners a story that Sloan herself describes as being about self-sabotage and deception. Speaking of the song, the fifteen-year-old artist says, "It is from the perspective of a person that can't help but get in their own way. They are stopping themselves from getting out of a bad situation for reasons that don't make sense."

Born in Boston and raised in Los Angeles, Sloan has known that she wanted to pursue music from a young age, saying that it gives voice to her innermost thoughts. "Lyrically, I always try to be specific and less generalized. It can come off blunt. Sometimes, I don't care and do it anyway, which is good and bad. I have a dark sense of humor. So, the brutal honesty in the lyrics is paired with bright music." Her forthcoming debut EP will continue to showcase her unique sound and songwriting prowess, continuing to forge deep connections with her audience through heartfelt and relatable lyrics.

Listen to Sloan Treacy's new Single HERE

