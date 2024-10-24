Independent Shakespeare Co. Announces To Welcome New Members To Its Board Of Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Independent Shakespeare Co. has announced the addition of three accomplished Angelenos to its board of directors: Dale Nelson, Suzanne Prescott and Bridget Stokes.

Artistic Director and ISC co-founder Melissa Chalsma comments, “We are thrilled to welcome Bridget, Dale and Suzanne to the ISC Board! As we embark on a new era of growth, guided by our recently adopted strategic plan, the addition of these powerhouse women to our leadership team is a significant step forward. Their expertise and passion will be invaluable as we strengthen our administration and board, positioning Independent Shakespeare Co. for continued success as an integral part of LA's cultural landscape.”

Dale Nelson is a partner in the Los Angeles boutique law firm Donaldson Callif Perez. Prior to joining the firm, Dale served as Vice President and Senior Intellectual Property counsel at Warner Bros. for over 25 years. Dale specializes in issues related to copyrights, trademarks, personal rights and clearance, championing the free speech rights of clients in the filmmaking and creative industries. Dale is also a frequent speaker on IP topics and is currently Chair of AIPPI-US, the US chapter of AIPPI, an international IP organization with over 80 countries represented. Dale was recently recognized in Variety's 2024 Legal Impact Report for her work with documentarians and independent filmmakers.

Dale comments, “I've been living in the Griffith Park area community for over 30 years and bringing my young sons - now men! - to see the ISC performances has been our family tradition every summer. To be able to enjoy Shakespeare performed by such a talented group is a privilege I want everyone to enjoy, and I'm so excited to help make that happen!”

Suzanne Prescott served as Manager, Contract Administration/Production Finance at Disney Television Animation for 31 1/2 years, retiring in 2021. While at Disney, she became involved as a project leader on several events with the Disney ‘VoluntEars'. She is an avid cyclist and recently completed her 8th triathlon to benefit Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. Among her other volunteer experiences, she served as a driver/escort for the Korean athletes during the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, and in a leadership role for an outreach group that built facilities for the Navajo Nation over the course of 15 years. She has previous experience serving on non-profit boards including Benning Academy of Music Foundation and the East Valley Family YMCA. For the Y she has received several honors including the Golden Triangle of Service Award, a special congressional recognition. A native to the San Francisco Bay Area, she has long been a supporter of the arts, especially Shakespeare.

Suzanne says, “ISC is a jewel in the crown of Los Angeles, and I'm proud to associate myself with them. My passion as a board member is to expand the recognition of this talented company and have it become a not-to-be-missed authentic LA experience.”

Bridget Stokes' masterful direction won her an Emmy for HBO's, A Black Lady Sketch Show, making her the first woman to win in the category. In addition to her win, Bridget has received four Emmy nominations for her directing work on Apple's Hello Jack and producing work on A Black Lady Sketch Show. Stokes received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Directing on ABLSS and won the award for producing. As a feature director, Stokes' second feature, Boy Genius, starring Rita Wilson and Miles Brown, was an award winner at the Bentonville and Newport Film Festivals before being acquired for domestic theatrical distribution and streaming as well as selling internationally in Africa, Asia and South America. Stokes has directed two feature films and 30 episodes of television in addition to helming the award-winning short film, Think Fast. As a producer, Stokes has co-executive produced seasons 1 & 2 of Hello Jack and seasons 3 & 4 of A Black Lady Sketch Show as well as six feature films, including Netflix's The Lost Husband and the documentary, The Rachel Divide.

Bridget comments, “I am thrilled to be a part of the ISC team and to support the mission to bring imaginatively executed, thoughtful and entertaining theater to Los Angeles, and the vision to continually elevate theater in L.A. as part of our city's identity, while ensuring it is as rich and diverse as the people who live here. I look forward to contributing to the cultivation of community through the arts.”

