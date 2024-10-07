Independent Opera Company Presents Rarely-Performed THE STONE GUEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Independent Opera Company kicks off its 2024-2025 season with The Stone Guest by A. Dargomyzhsky. This 19th century Russian opera is based on a short play by the famous Russian poet A. Pushkin.

Playing Friday November 1st and Saturday November 2nd at 7:30pm at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall 11555 National Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90064.

Tickets: https://independentopera.eventcube.io/ https://www.independentoperacompany.org/

The story is very similar to Don Giovanni by W. A. Mozart and is based on the legends of Don Juan, a fictional libertine and seducer created by the Spanish writer Tirso de Molina in the 17th century. The characters include Don Juan and his servant Leporello; Donna Laura, one of Don Juan's love interests, and her guests: a Monk; Donna Anna, who in this story is the widow rather than the daughter of Commendatore, who was killed by Don Juan in a duel; and of course, a statue of Commendatore, who comes to this intimate meeting between his widow and Don Juan to drag the unfortunate libertine to hell.

The music and the work itself are truly remarkable and innovative. It follows Pushkin's play almost word for word, and takes inspiration from the spoken word, almost totally abandoning traditional operatic forms such as arias and ensembles. This approach became an inspiration for future generations of Russian composers such as Mussorgsky and Rimsky-Korsakov, who were seeking to create authentic Russian art.

Independent Opera Company will present this opera in concert, with minimum staging, so that the audience can focus on the music and the story. The Stage Director will be Rae Shrum. Supertitles will be provided, and the opera will be performed with some of the best Los Angeles singers such as TJ Simon, Michael Payne, Ariel Pisturino, Shannon Moore, David Ingram and Alex Perkins. IOC's Artistic Director Galina Barskaya will accompany on piano.

About Independent Opera Company

Founded in Spring of 2012, Independent Opera Company (IOC) is committed to presenting the highest quality performances at affordable prices. IOC wishes to make opera accessible for a wide audience that reflects the diversity of Los Angeles. For that reason, IOC explores an exciting range of operas from different styles, periods, and countries to find subjects and stories that everyone can relate to. Young and seasoned singers work together in harmony to give audiences a chance to experience the magical and transforming power of opera! https://www.independentoperacompany.org/

