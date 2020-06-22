Inclusion Media Group and Southern California Theatres Announce 2020 RAISE YOUR VOICE Playwright Competition
Inclusion Media Group will partner with seven Southern California theatre organizations for the 2020 "Raise Your Voice" Playwright Competition.The participating theatres, which are 3-D Theatricals, 5-Star Theatricals, High Street Arts Center, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Musical Theatre West, San Diego Musical Theatre and Skylight Theatre Company, will each choose a winning play or musical by BIPOC and LGBTQ+ playwrights to receive a cash award and a reading that will utilize a diverse production team. The participating theatres will also consider the winning works for benefit performances or placement in a future season. The works, which must tell a story that depicts an aspect of the range of experiences of and/or issues facing BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people and that feature characters of color, need to be submitted for consideration by August 7, 2020 at the following: https://filmfreeway.com/RaiseYourVoice-PlaywrightCompetition. Winners will be notified by September 25, 2020. Between September 25-October 2, each theatre will contact the winners regarding scheduling for the reading of their work. This competition is only open to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ playwrights who hold residence in the United States of America and are U.S. citizens. Event organizers include Nicole Pryor Dernersesian, Executive Director of Inclusion Media Group; Cindy Murray, Executive Director, 5-Star Theatricals; Jill Townsend, Artistic Director, San Diego Musical Theatre; Ken Rayzor, Executive Director, High Street Arts Center; Paul Garman, Executive Director/Producer, Musical Theatre West; T.J. Dawson, Executive Producer/Artistic Director, 3-D Theatricals; Tom McCoy, Executive Producer, McCoy Rigby Entertainment; and Gary Grossman, Producing Artistic Director, Skylight Theatre Company.