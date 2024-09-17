In Other People's Shoes to Continue Show & Tell Series With June Carryl's (IN)VISIBLE ME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In Other People's Shoes Productions has revealed the next event in their "Show & Tell" series: The company was launched in 2021 to tell imaginative, impactful and artistic stories for young people and families from all walks of life.

The series is a way for the company to share their work with the community. "Because sharing process is integral to who we are as a company, at these events we SHOW you the work in progress, as well as TELL you about the process!", said Mireya "Murry" Hepner, the company's founder. "(In)Visible Me is geared for teens, and a group of young people have been involved in various stages of its development from the beginning. Their insight and feedback has been invaluable, and now we're excited to share a reading of the entire play with the public for the first time."

The Show & Tell will take place on Wednesday, October 23 and Thursday October 24 at 7pm, at Boston Court Pasadena. (In)Visible Me was commissioned by In Other People's Shoes as part of the TYA BIPOC Superhero Project, a national initiative where 28 theatres across the country are working with writers to create new superhero stories. 15-year-old Kiana thinks that if she could be invisible, all her problems would go away. But when it actually happens, she discovers that her true superpower is being seen and seeing others.

Playwright June Carryl and Director Jon Royal will be on hand, along with a wonderful cohort of Los Angeles based actors (Lorenz Arnell, Leandro Cano, Loren Fenton, Julanne Chidi Hill, Angel Nieves, and Camille Ariana Spirlin) who will bring the play to life. The event will also include some special guests from the company's partnerships with Teen Talk App and Camp Bob Waldorf, who have played a key role in the development process so far.

The Show & Tell event will include an opportunity for the audience to reflect on the many issues in the play that teens are grappling with, and to join the artists for refreshments at a reception after the presentation.

The event is made possible in part by the Pasadena Arts & Culture Commission and the City of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Division.

For tickets, go to https://events.humanitix.com/in-visible-me-show-and-tell

Discounts are available for teens aged 13 - 18.

For more information about the company, please visit https://inotherpeoplesshoes.org/home or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

