Imaginary Theatricals Presents Douglas Carter Beane's THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED

Imaginary Theatricals presents Douglas Carter Beane's biting and extremely funny THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED, directed by Tripp Pettigrew-Rolapp (Irving Berlin's White Christmas) and starring Andy Kenareki (Llamas in Disguise, Andy K Comedy) as Alex. THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED will open on Tuesday, August 6th at 8 pm and will perform through Sunday, August 11th at The Reef, Floor 7, 1933 S Broadway in Downtown Los Angeles.

Mitchell Green is a Hollywood star on his way to the A-list -- if he can only keep that pesky "recurring case of homosexuality" under wraps. When Mitchell falls for a young call-boy while in New York for a premiere, his acerbic, fast-talking Hollywood agent, Diane, takes matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, the call-boy, Alex, is trying to figure out what he wants: Mitchell, or best friend/lover Ellen. He is torn between his desires for glitter and money and his longing for love, with all its requisite complications. Throughout all this, the tabloid-mad public keeps at everyone's heels, waiting anxiously for someone to fall. Douglas Carter Beane's The Little Dog Laughed is a biting, extremely funny and timely comedy, that takes aim at the entertainment industry, sex and sexuality, and the way happy endings "should" look. NOTE: The Little Dog Laughed includes brief but full, male nudity.

Douglas Carter Beane (Playwright) credits include Lysistrata Jones, Sister Act, Xanadu (Tony Nom., Drama Desk Best Book, Outer Critics Circle Best Musical), upcoming Lysistrata Jones. Plays: The Little Dog Laughed (Tony Nom., Olivier Nom. GLAAD Media Best Play), As Bees In Honey Drown (Outer Critics Circle), Mr. & Mrs. Fitch, Music From a Sparkling Planet, The Country Club, Advice From a Caterpillar, The Cartells, upcoming The Nance. Revues: White Lies, Mondo Drama. Screenplays: To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything, Julie Newmar; Advice From a Caterpillar.

Tripp Pettigrew-Rolapp (Director) draws on over 16 years of performing arts experience which includes 10 years as a member of the professional actor's union, Actors Equity Association. As an actor,Tripp worked around the country in multiple productions including Best Little Whorehouse with Sally Struthers, the National Tour of 42nd Street with Loretta Swit, State Fair starring John Davidson, and the first national tour of Irvin Berlin's White Christmas. Tripp has owned and operated a non - arts company, SMARTBOX of Los Angeles, since November 2015 and has been in Senior Management positions since 2010 including serving as Senior Managing Editor for CORE Education, a cutting - edge educational publishing company. Imaginary Theatricals is Tripp's opportunity to combine his love for the arts as well as his business acumen.

Andy Kenareki (Alex) has been acting since he was in the single digits of age, so it's always been a part of his life. Proudly, Armenian, Andy is part of the sketch comedy channel called Llamas in Disguise, which now has over 10,000 subscribers and 3.3 million view of their "Slenderman is My Roommate" video. Andy is also known for Pumpkin Spice Corpse (2017), Los Fair (2018) and Sex and the Future (2019).

Imaginary Theatricals (Producer) celebrates the universal nature of theatrical storytelling by producing traditional stories with open casting. While drawing inspiration from the audiences we serve, we seek to entertain and inspire joy, catharsis and empowerment for all.

The cast of THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED features: Chris Quintos (Diane), Christina Brewington (Ellen), Jeffrey Gibson (Mitchell), Andy Kenareki (Alex), Dillon Stewart (Male u/s), and Albamarina Nahar (Female u/s).

THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED will also feature original music by Broadway's Gelsey Bell (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

Performances are Tuesday through Sunday at 8 pm. Late seating will be at the discretion of house management.

Tickets range from $35 (General Admission) to $50 (VIP Seating).

To purchase tickets, https://www.imaginarytheatricals.com/productions, or for more information, please visit www.imaginarytheatricals.com.





