IVRT Returns To In-Person Theatre At Candlelight Pavilion

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre announces its in-person performance of the musical play "The World Goes 'Round" at the Candlelight Pavilion. IVRT performers are excited to welcome patrons back to live theatre!

"'The World Goes Round' is the perfect musical celebration in bringing back live theatre. The Kander & Ebb score is filled with 30 songs that cover determination, optimism, challenges, love/out of love, friendship, acceptance, choices and humor," said Director Frank Minano. "The five featured performers and five live musicians will celebrate live entertainment and set the stage for what's to come in IVRT's future," he said.

"The World Goes 'Round"a??is a musical revue showcasing the songs of John Kander and Fred Ebb. From Cabaret to Chicago, the distinguished team of Kander and Ebb bring us a nonstop hit-parade of songs, including unforgettable gems like "Mr. Cellophane," "Maybe This Time," "All that Jazz" and "New York, New York" seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre. Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, "The World Goes 'Round" is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going.

The cast includes IVRT performing veterans Sandra Rice, Bobby Collins, Chanlon Kaufman, Jackie Cox, and Jamie Kaufman with music direction by Ronda Rubio and choreography by Allison Eversoll.

Performance Date and Time: The performance is on Wednesday, November 10 at 3:15 and 7:15 with a reception between performances. Tickets are $40 plus a $3 processing fee and can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10am until 1pm at (909) 859-4878, or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org.