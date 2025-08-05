IT'S OUR BALL Documentary to Make World Premiere at HollyShorts Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



IT'S OUR BALL, a powerful new documentary short celebrating senior women athletes, will make its world premiere at the 21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Directed by David Morrison and written by Judy T. Marcelline, It's Our Ball follows a league of senior women who meet weekly to play basketball, finding community, joy, and purpose on the court. The film offers a deeper look into themes of identity, resilience, equity, and sisterhood, defying aging stereotypes and reframing what it means to live fully at any stage of life.

The film is produced by Marcelline and Penny Edmiston and features Johanna Fontenot, Suzanne Patterson, Louise Smith, and Marcelline herself. Morrison and Marcelline also serve as executive producers. Bridget Smith edited the film, and the original score is composed by Nuno Malo.

“I knew there was something special there,” said Morrison. “These women embody basketball in its purest form. They show us that aging isn’t the end of the story—it’s the beginning of a new kind of freedom.”

A cinematographer with credits on Fear the Walking Dead, viral campaigns like Uncle Drew and Like a Girl, and iconic music videos for Beck and Regina Spektor, Morrison makes his short documentary directorial debut with It's Our Ball.

The screening will take place at 12:00 p.m. on August 13 at the Hollywood Ovation complex (6801 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028). Tickets are available at hollyshorts2025.eventive.org.