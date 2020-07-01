ISC Adds New Staffer, Carene Mekertichyan, Artistic Associate For Social Justice

Independent Shakespeare Co. (ISC), producers of the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, announces the establishment of the new position of Artistic Associate for Social Justice. Filling this position is Carene Mekertichyan. She will identify and facilitate strategies of interaction between ISC and the Los Angeles community in an effort to proactively dismantle systemic injustices.

Comments Carene, "Independent Shakespeare Co. has become a safe theatrical home for myself and so many others. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to facilitate meaningful connections between ISC and our community while advocating for social justice. In this time of awakening and action, it is imperative that we as artists not only create empathy through our work, but also actively dismantle systems of oppression. ISC already has a notable legacy of accessibility and community engagement, and I am thrilled to lend my voice to its future through sharing my perspective and ensuring that ISC continues to choose authenticity over optics."

Independent Shakespeare Co. is committed to devoting resources to dismantling systems that perpetuate anti-Blackness, racism, and white supremacy, particularly within our city, our industry, and our organization. Our current work includes joining a coalition of Los Angeles theaters in support of the People's Budget LA, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter Los Angeles; and our next new play development will center on and uplift Black voices.

Comments director and ISC Artistic Director Melissa Chalsma, "Our mission at Independent Shakespeare Co. is to make theater that is accessible to all, where all audience members are equally welcomed and valued. We are also committed to a world in which becoming a theater professional is an option available to everyone. We can't fulfill this mission in a community that is not just, safe, and secure for everyone. We have a longtime commitment that our stage, our backstage, our audience, and our staff reflect the diversity of Los Angeles; Carene will craft strategy that helps ISC also become proactive in building a Los Angeles that is equitable for all of our theater-makers and audience members."

