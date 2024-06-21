IAMA's 2023-24 'Emerging Playwrights Lab' Culminates With Two Weekends of Free Play Readings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



IAMA Theatre Company will present staged readings of six new plays developed in the company’s 2023-24 Emerging Playwrights Lab. Readings will take place over the course of two weekends, July 12 through July 21, at Atwater Village Theatre. Admission is free; reservations are required.



Making up the Lab’s “Class of ’24” are Rachel Borders, Sarah Cho, India Kotis, Frank Paiva, Emman Sadorra and t.tara turk-haynes [sic]. The six met on a monthly basis during their one-year residency to share and develop work in a peer-guided format led by program director Nicholas Pilapil, himself an IAMA Playwrights Lab alumnus. Pilapil’s play, The Bottoming Process, developed in the inaugural 2019-20 Lab, was produced by IAMA last season in a co-production with the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Also developed in the 2019-20 Lab, Job by Max Wolf Friedlich went on to receive two critically acclaimed off-Broadway runs and is currently scheduled for a Broadway run at the Hayes Theater beginning July 15.

The schedule of public readings is as follows:

Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m.:

Chromatic Black Square by t.tara turk-haynes [sic]

In the throws of COVID in early 2021, Baldwin fights to keep his apartment, drop his relationship, and shake the love of a MAGA-almost mother in law — just as his estranged sister Tennie’s pre-pandemic big art success is dwindling down to job desperation, codependency on her best friend, and major life questions. Flashback to 1867: Fannie needs Erzulie, the half-Black sister she sold during the Civil War, to do something that will set up her remaining family for some modicum of stability. And everyone is connected to the ugliest painting that might flip the art world around.

Saturday, July 13 at 8 p.m.:

slanted feelings by Sarah Cho

An ode to Korean families, gut health and competitive cooking shows. Two rival Korean families compete to make the best kimchi in town. They also happen to attend the same Korean church. Who will win and bring the most glory to God with their cooking skills? Let’s pray.

Sunday, July 14 at 8 p.m.:

I Will Be You by India Kotis

What are the tensions between motherhood and artistry, daughterhood and feminism?

Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m.:

THE BOTTOMLESS PIT by Frank Paiva

In this dramedy about queer sideshow performers in the 1930s, BP and Jody’s marriage of convenience is upended when the arrival of a rich couple with similar secrets offers an irresistible glimpse of a different life. But different doesn’t necessarily mean better, especially if it means risking everything. How long can one play a part before it becomes the truth? How do you love yourself when the world thinks you’re unlovable?

Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m.:

Phoebe & Jesus 4Ever by Emman Sadorra

16-year-old Phoebe is having the best summer ever! She’s worship team leader at her Fil-Am church, madly in love with her boyfriend Josiah, and her BFF is the one and only Jesus Christ. But her holy world unravels when secular, pregnant teen Zoey arrives to shake things up, and Phoebe’s faith is tested as she ventures to explore sexuality within the confines of her religion. Can she find a way to reconcile being both holy and horny? And if she breaks the rules, will Jesus still want to be best friends 4ever?

Sunday, July 21 at 8 p.m.:

All Girls by Rachel Borders

On the hottest day of the year, an all-girls sleep away camp discovers they have a transgender camper. The camp has no policy in place, and the three generations of women who run the business have differing opinions on how to proceed. As long-held grudges and family secrets are exposed, the play asks the questions: What does it mean to be female, and how do we create safe spaces for all women and girls?



Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039. Free parking is available in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) lot one block south of the theater.



For more information and to make a reservation, go to www.iamatheatre.com.

