I WANNA FALL IN LOVE Starts in June at Asylum @ Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

I Wanna Fall in Love comes to Asylum @ Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, on the mainstage, 5636 Melrose Ave., Hollywood, CA 90038. This world premiere engagement of a new musical is a Hollywood Fringe Festival Selection.

Book by Shelley Cooper. Music and lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen. Directed and developed by Heather Dowling. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson for Soaring Solo Studios LLC. Starring Shelley Cooper. Piano stylings by Michael J. Gonzales.

WHEN: Preview on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Regular performances Saturday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m.

ADMISSION: $12.

ONLINE TICKETING: http://hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7517

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: One hour.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: For ages 13 to Adult.

Shelley Cooper, creator of the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Pick of The Fringe show La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas is BACK with a NEW show, I Wanna Fall in Love. She still enchants with her sensational singing voice but, this time, instead of singing opera, her genre is contemporary musical theatre.

I Wanna Be in Love is a romantic memoir of sorts. Shelley has been in love at various times with different people in widely disparate corners of the globe. Beautiful and gifted with exceptional musical talent, she's a catch. Nonetheless, she is single, and wants to fall in love again. She asks, "Why would anyone want to fall in love? What's the payoff? Why would any sane person put themselves through this?" After all these questions, she still concludes, "I wanna fall in love."

In addition to the honor she received at last year's Hollywood Fringe Festival, Shelley Cooper received the 2021 Orlando Fringe Festival Critic's Choice Award for Best Individual Performance in a Drama for La Divina, which has also been performed in Illinois, Germany, Thailand and Austria. She has sung for different companies all over the world. Her favorite roles include performing in Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, South Pacific, The Little Mermaid, Pirates of Penzance, Rinalo, Il barbiere di Siviglia and more. She also has a long resume of accomplishments as a director/ choreographer of musical theatre. She received her MFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Central Florida.

Alexander Sage Oyen is composer and lyricist. He is the recipient of the 2014 ASCAP Foundation's Lucille and Jack Yellen award for lyricists. His musicals include Outlaws (Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals- book by James Presson, dir. Noah Himmelstein), Archie's Final Project (Book by James Presson and David Lee Miller), DIVA (book by Sean Patrick Monahan), A Night Like This (book, music, lyrics, directed by Blayze Teicher, 54 Below) and Moment by Moment(directed by Brandon Ivie, 54 Below. Production at Mahidol University, Bangkok, Thailand, directed by Shelley Cooper in its Asian Premiere).

Michael J. Gonzales is at the piano. He has performed steadily in Hollywood and around the world, in the band for Maria Conchita Alonso's talk show on Telemundo, and at the Comedy Store for many years. He is also an actor (Snowfall, S.W.A.T., 2 Broke Girls, more).

Heather Dowling directs I Wanna Fall in Love. She is herself a celebrated solo writer-performer, winning Encore Awards at Hollywood Fringe Festival for her shows Unemployed....Finally and Fertile. She has been selected for Solofest and United Solo (off-Broadway) and also twice selected to perform at the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival. She recently appeared on the NBC series This Is Us and is co-creator, producer and lead actor of a TV series currently making the festival circuit, Down the Middle.

Jessica Lynn Johnson produces. she is a published playwright, recipient of Best National Solo Artist Award, Advisory Board Member of the LA Women's Theatre Festival, Director for Whitefire Theatre, and Founder & CEO of Soaring Solo Studios. Jessica has aided in the development of over 100 solo shows (and still going strong)! As a performer, Jessica has "edu-tained" international audiences touring her own one person shows Ze and Oblivious to Everyone for over 15 years. Jessica's projects have taken home awards such as Top of Fringe, Hollywood Fringe Festival Encore Producer Award, Tvolution Best Solo Performance, Larry Cornwall Award for Musical Excellence & several other accolades. Jessica was also nominated for the Female Director of Distinction in Theatre by Girl Trip LLC at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Her website is www.SoaringSoloStudios.com

Come join Shelley Cooper on her romantic musical odyssey. When you see and hear her, you too will wanna fall in love.