I AM NOT A MAN Comes to the HFF2019

I AM NOT A MAN, a little girl stops trying to be a tough guy and finds her greatest strength is vulnerability. Can her Father do the same? Turning pain into laughter is the best kind of alchemy. Comedian and Founder of the all female comedy show, The Laugh Riot Dolls, Heather Kozlakowski brings stand up comedy, raw story-telling and character driven healing to the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival. I AM NOT A MAN opens June 10th at Studio C - 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

See the stand-up and hear the truth behind the humor. Comedy and drama, I Am Not A Man is the story of a Father and the Son he never had. Find out what happens when a little girl stops trying to be a tough guy. If you have ever wanted to ask your Father, "Why?" this is the show for you.

Written and Performed by Heather Kozlakowski

PERFORMANCES:

Monday June 10, 6pm

Sunday June 16, 3pm

Saturday June 29, 7pm

Running Time: 30mins, ages 18+

Tickets: $7.00 http://hff19.org/6006

WHERE: Studio C - 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038.





