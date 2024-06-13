Hot Off The Press Presents New Work Virtually This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hot Off the Press is a program of new solo writings presented by talented scribes in staged readings. The show will be presented at 6:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The new program includes:

Mary & Doug. Written and performed by Meliora Dockery. A woman in group therapy ttries to make sense of a mysterious woman dressed in black who stalks her family.

Gene McGarr. Written and performed by Carol McArthur. The story of an unlikely relationship between a young, intrigued woman and an older, learned actor who reflects on his world, recounted by the young woman.

Onion & Spice. Written and performed by Suni M! Food- what we eat, cook, and share with others carry a myriad of stories, fragrances, turmoil, and truths.

My Newest Challenge. Written and performed by Art Shulman. An experienced playwright reluctantly faces some of his past experiences after being asked by the leader of his theatre to write a play about challenges in his life.

Still Here. Written and performed by Kathryn Paulsen. A woman recounts an episode from her youth when she was hit by a car while jaywalking and expresses her gratitude for surviving.

GENx Talk. Written and performed by Ariel Bell. The voice of a bougie GenX Black girl from the Boston suburbs defines and compares her generation to others.

Tickets

HOW TO ATTEND: Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. PDT. Hot Off the Press is an exciting evening of new works written and performed by remarkable writers in staged readings. Presented by Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival. Tickets are $5 until June 13, $10 thereafter.

Ticket buyers will receive a complimentary raffle ticket for our prize drawing. A Zoom link will be sent to attendees after their ticket reservation is confirmed. To purchase your ticket, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hot-off-the-press-2024-tickets-910994889237?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



