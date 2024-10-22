Holocaust Museum LA To Hold 16th Annual Gala, Hosted By Actor And Comedian Ben Gleib

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Holocaust Museum LA is set to honor Ben Grossmann and Alex Henning, co-founders of the acclaimed technology studio Magnopus, along with third-generation Holocaust survivors Amy Conroy and Amanda Markowitz Wizenberg at the "Shaping the Future" gala. This 16th Annual Gala will be hosted by actor and comedian Ben Gleib and will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Grossmann and Henning, both Oscar winners, have collaborated with the museum to create an innovative augmented reality app that allows users worldwide to engage with the Sobibor exhibit, earning two 2024 Collision Awards for Animation and Motion Design.

Conroy and Markowitz Wizenberg, who frequently share their family histories, advocate against antisemitism through their activism and social media presence.

Gleib, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, starred in the NBC series "The Real Wedding Crashers" and hosted four seasons of "Idiotest" on Game Show Network. He has also performed on numerous television shows including "Chelsea Lately" and "The Late, Late Show" and had a comedy special, "Ben Gleib: Neurotic Gangster" on Showtime.

The gala will highlight an engaging conversation between Jessica Yellin, founder of News Not Noise, and renowned video game designer Luc Bernard, focusing on the innovative use of gaming in Holocaust education. Bernard, known for his impactful projects, has developed several video games that address this crucial topic, including the Fortnite Holocaust Museum-a virtual museum integrated within the popular game Fortnite. This groundbreaking initiative not only educates players about the Holocaust but also features Holocaust Museum LA, bridging the gap between interactive entertainment and historical awareness.

For more information and to purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit https://holocaustmuseumla.org/gala.

