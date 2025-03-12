Hollywood Fringe Reveals 2025 Scholarship Recipients

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hollywood Fringe Festival will return this year for their 15th anniversary, with an expanded scholarship program. The Hollywood Fringe Scholarship Program exists to expand and diversify the pool of artists producing work at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Since 2016, the program has funded works by 101 producing teams. This year, HFF was able to fund 15 artists, an impressive jump from the previous year’s 10 recipients.

Winners have gone on to win awards such as Best Solo Performance 2024, Best Two Person Show 2024, Denver Fringe Festival Exchange Award 2024, Ella Turenne Award 2024, and Fringe Italia Off Touring Award 2024. Shows have also extended runs at various Fringe venues, a run Off-Broadway at the SOHO Playhouse, Second City, and the steps of the California State Capitol Building.

Applications were reviewed and recipients were selected by an objective committee of former scholarship winners and artists and artistic company representatives whose missions align with the program's goal of expanding and diversifying the body of work being presented at Fringe. The Hollywood Fringe seeks to make the performing arts more accessible, both to the artists who produce work and for those who otherwise cannot afford to see theatre.

Recipients receive free registration, a stipend toward venue/production costs, an experienced Fringe mentor, and marketing and networking opportunities within the community, providing unparalleled support for the creation of new theater.

This year, Hollywood Fringe is thrilled to provide this support to LA E$trELLA, In Her Head, La Canción de Nuestros Días, Katotohanan, deadbeat., El Mago Loco presents: Una Noche!, Do You Accept These Charges?, Me, Myself and Other, Natural Born Citizen, The Pyrex, Eggs, A Minor Inconvenience, She's About To POP!, Too Good To Be True, and Riding in Cars with Girls.

From the multimedia-centric examination of technology in Riding in Cars with Girls to deadbeat.’s vignette-style comedy, there’s something for everyone. Natural Born Citizen balances the heartfelt with the humorous, while Me, Myself, and Other uses narrative to address and examine the stigma of feeling “othered.”

Hollywood Fringe is also thrilled to acknowledge honorable mentions I Hope You're Having Fun In Hell, Dad, Simply Maria, Or the American Dream, The Troll, and Race for the Summit.

"The Scholarship Program has become a cornerstone of Hollywood Fringe's growth since we hosted the first Scholarship cohort in 2016,” says Ellen Boudreau-Den Herder, Hollywood Fringe Co-Executive Director. “Each show that comes through the program challenges the body of work being produced in Los Angeles at the time, and has changed the scope of work that is presented at our Festival."

Key Dates for 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival:

May 1: Tickets go on sale

June 5-10: Previews

June 11: Opening Night Party

June 12-29: 15th Annual Hollywood Fringe Festival

June 30: Awards Ceremony

