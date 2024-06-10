Hollywood Fringe 2024 Diversity Scholarship Winner MERCY to premiere at The Broadwater Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The play “Mercy” has been awarded the ‘Diversity Scholarship Winner' accolade at this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. The play will be performed at The Broadwater theatre on June 28th, 29th and 30th.

When Amireh, the matriarch of a British-Iranian family, goes missing in London her husband and children are thrust into an offbeat spiritual journey that forces them to contend with lies, infidelity, new age death ceremonies, a police investigation and the psychedelic drug DMT.

MERCY is a dark comedy that takes audiences on a spiritual and mystical journey, touching on themes of grief, acceptance and, most importantly, love. Ranging from biting wit to tender moments, MERCY depicts a couple facing mortality amid the ruins of their marriage, and the devastating effects this has on their children.

A love letter to Iranian culture, MERCY is written and directed by Mandi Riggi and produced by Gary Copeland.

“I invite audiences to connect with the universal need to explore questions of mortality on both a personal and political level,” said Riggi. “Although MERCY centres on a British-Iranian family, it is universal as it delves into matters of life and death - a question that consumes us all as humans on a spiritual level.”

“We are excited to be premiering MERCY at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, and honoured to be the recipient of this year's Diversity Scholarship,” said Copeland. “Mercy touches upon religious rivalries between a Muslim and Jewish couple and the impact the intermarriage has had on their family. In the current political climate, it is a beacon of hope, showing that what really matters is love.”

MERCY stars Shila Ommi (AppleTV's ‘Tehran', Disney/Pixar's ‘Elemental' and Netflix's upcoming new series ‘Kaos) as Amireh; Afsaneh Dehrouyeh (BAFTA-nominated ‘Yellow', BBC's ‘Granite Harbour') as Yasmine; Julia Frith (Netflix's ‘One day') as Terri; Jeffrey Sugarman (‘House M.D.', ‘CSI Crime Scene Investigation' and ‘Medium') as Doctor VanBenschoten; and Bernard White (‘The Matrix Reloaded', ‘The Matrix Revolutions', Netflix's ‘Beef', Theatre: Broadway Tour of ‘Disgraced', Public's Shakespeare in the Park ‘The Tempest') as Sol.

Performances

Friday June 28 2024, 6:00 PM | 90 mins

Saturday June 29 2024, 6:00 PM | 90 mins

Sunday June 30 2024, 4:00 PM | 90 mins

Tickets can be booked here: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10471?tab=details

