Hollywood Bowl Named Outdoor Concert Venue Of The Year At 35th Annual Pollstar Awards

The Hollywood Bowl was honored last night as the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year (Red Rocks Award) at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This award has now been bestowed on the iconic venue 17 times, and, in 2021, the Hollywood Bowl was also awarded Amphitheatre of the Decade at the 32nd Pollstar Awards. These distinctions reaffirm the Hollywood Bowl as a premier destination for performers and audiences alike.

Renowned for its exquisite setting, the Hollywood Bowl hosts a tremendous range of artists, from classical and jazz to rock and reggae to iconic film music and special presentations of Broadway favorites. In 2023, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association celebrated another diverse and electrifying Hollywood Bowl season with over 100 concerts, including ten with Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and shows featuring Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Charlie Wilson, Kool & The Gang, Gladys Knight, John Legend, Maxwell, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Diana Krall, Louis Tomlinson, Sparks, Portugal. The Man, Chicano Batman, Carla Morrison, Maggie Rogers, Boy George and Culture Club, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, Air Supply, Michael Bolton, Pixies, Modest Mouse, Café Tacvba, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Buddy Guy, Jacob Collier, and many others. Special presentations by the LA Phil included the July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with the Beach Boys; film nights with live orchestra, including Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II; the annual Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks; performances by classical superstars including Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Sterling Elliott, Anne Akiko Meyers, and dancers from Grupo Corpo; a special two-night tribute to jazz legend Quincy Jones with special guests Jennifer Hudson, Samara Joy, Angélique Kidjo, and more; a poignant Broadway salute to the late Stephen Sondheim with Everybody Rise!: A Sondheim Celebration, co-curated by Kevin Stites and Robert Longbottom, featuring Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and several others; three nights of iconic film music co-conducted by John Williams and Gustavo Dudamel; and a celebration of the legacy of Wayne Shorter with Herbie Hancock, the LA Phil's Creative Chair for Jazz. The team of Live Nation-Hewitt Silva also brought a star-studded lineup to the Bowl in 2023 that included Reba McEntire, Andrea Bocelli, The Cure, Matchbox Twenty, Shania Twain, The Lumineers, Sting, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, The 1975, Brandi Carlile, boygenius, Guns N' Roses, Kiss, Mariah Carey, and more.

﻿On February 6 the Hollywood Bowl 2024 Summer Season was announced. Subscription renewals are currently available online at hollywoodbowl.com or by phone at 323 850 2000. “Create Your Own” packages will be available Tuesday, March 19, at 10am, and the Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single-ticket sales Tuesday, May 7, at 10am.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In June 2021, the Hollywood Bowl was awarded Amphitheater of the Decade at the 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards. It was also awarded the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year award at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards, an honor bestowed 16 previous times, as well as Top Amphitheater prize at the 2017 and 2018 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com