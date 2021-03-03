Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hispanicize Unites Medical Experts, Celebrities & Community Leaders to Educate Latinx Community About Covid-19 Vaccines

Hispanicize #DeTiDepende will cover topics spanning vaccination education, family and wellness, and economic recovery.

Mar. 3, 2021  

Hispanicize #DeTiDepende virtual summit featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci is the largest virtual gathering of Latinx medical experts, celebrities, community leaders, frontline workers, and others aimed at being a force for good around Latinx COVID-19 recovery.

The FREE half-day virtual event will take place on Friday, March 12th from 9am - 12pm PST / 12pm - 3pm EST. The multi-platform live virtual event is created and produced by NGL Studios.

Produced and created by NGL COLLECTIVE and Presented by AD COUNCIL and COVID Collaborative. Popular TV and Radio personalities Jessica Flores and Enrique Sapene will bring their original styles and passion for Hispanicize and #DeTiDepende as co-hosts.

Featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci (Director, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at NIH, John Leguizamo (Actor, Activist & NGL Collective Partner), Luis Guzman (Actor & Activist), Giselle Blondet (Actress, TV Host, Entrepreneur & Mom), Karen Martinez (Actress, TV Host, Yoga Lover & Mom, Lindsay Casinelli (TV Host, Sports Journalist & Mom), Yarel Ramos (Anchor, Univision's Edicion Digital California), Frankie Miranda (President, Hispanic Federation), Flaco Navaja (Spoken Word Poet), Angelica Celaya (Actress & Mom), Beatriz Acevedo (CEO, Entrepreneur & Cultural Strategist), Beto Perez (Founder, Zumba), Charysse Nunez (Insights Lead - Covid-19 Vaccine Education Initiative, AD Council), Dr. Angelica Cifuentes Kottkamp (Assistant Professor of Medicine & Infectious Diseases Specialist, NYU Langone), Dr. Daniel Campos (DNP, APRN Board Certified & Author), Dr. Eduardo Sanchez (Chief Medical Officer for Prevention, American Heart Association), Paulina Sosa, MPH, DRPH (Chair, Latinx Covid-19 Task Force), Dr. Robert Rodriguez (Emergency Physician, SF General Hospital/Professor, UCSF Dept. Emergency Medicine), Father Agustino Torres, Henry Muñoz III (Founder, Momento Latino/Co-Founder SOMOS US), Isis Reyes (MSN, AG-ACNP-BC Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Cardiac Surgery ICU), Janet Murguia (President, UnidosUS), Luis Miguel Messianu (Creative Chairman & CEO, ALMA), Paola Ramos (Journalist & Author 'Finding Latinx', PJ Pereira (Creative Chairman, Pereira O/Dell), Stacie De Armas (Sr. VP Diverse Insights & Initiatives Nielsen), Tania Sanjurjo (Director of Creative Development Covid-19 Vaccine Education Initiative Ad Council.)

Also featuring a special honoree recipient of the prestigious LATINXCLNCE Award presented to a hero from the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For More Information About Panels & to Register for Free visit: www.hispanicize.com.


