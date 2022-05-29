Heidi Duckler Dance Company Brings EBB & FLOW: CHINATOWN Festival to Los Angeles

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is bringing their ecologically-minded festival Ebb & Flow: Chinatown to the Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 25th and 26th. Ebb and Flow is our interdisciplinary arts festival that explores climate change, nature, humanity, and health through dance, visual arts, music, and technology. HDD has commissioned nine artist groups to create a response to these themes to build awareness around our interconnection with the earth and promote stewardship.



This year, Heidi Duckler Dance is excited to be joined by local choreographers and artists Bib Bauer, Elena Brocade, Deborah Brockus, Taylor Donofrio, Darrel 'Friidom' Dunn, Lydia Janbay, Nat Wilson, Sunrise Transparence (Anj Vancura), and Beartriz Vasquez. HDD's Artist in Residence, Ching Ching Wong will present work activating our yellow DanceMobile with dance and musical collaborators Rebecca Lee, Alejandro Perez, Gloria Arjona, and Javier Arjona. Visual artist Elkpen (Christian Kasperkovitz), a Los Angeles-based visual artist who creates visual stories about neighborhoods, natural history, science, and the next economy will present her work in partnership with Hollywood Orchard, a community orchard that is a teaching model for sustainability.

Guests are welcome to come early and join the Audubon Society on a nature walk from 1:30p-2:15p and are invited to enjoy a picnic in the park from 2:15p until the performances start at 3pm. This add-on is available when you reserve your tickets and is a perfect introduction to the native flora and fauna and the history of the park.

Performance tours start promptly at 3pm. Please bring your reusable water bottle. Snacks will be available for purchase.

A statement from HDD's Founder and Artistic Director, Heidi Duckler: "The pandemic has made it clear that our health is intertwined with our environment and our access to the outdoors. In many ways, nurturing our environment is nurturing ourselves. Our right to clean air and clean water is no different from our right to smile. In order to shape an equitable future we need to create open space where the public can thrive. The original short works presented in the festival investigate environmental justice and imagine radical new ways we might reconstitute space on earth, the only home we have ever known."

The festival will take place June 25th and 26th, from 3:00-5:00pm at the State Historic Park in Chinatown.

RSVP for free at: ebbflowchinatown2.eventbrite.com

This project is supported in part by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and The California State Parks.

Pictured: Ebb & Flow, 2021

Photo Credits: Rush Varela