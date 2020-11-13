Heidi Duckler Dance Commissioned For The Bogusław Schaeffer Livestream Project

The project is presented through HowlRound Theatre Commons on November 23rd, 2020, 12 pm PST.

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) premiers "Measuring the Sky", a site-specific dance film as part of The Bogusław Schaeffer Livestream Project presented through HowlRound Theatre Commons on November 23rd, 2020, 12 pm PST.

Heidi Duckler was chosen by the bi-continental Warsaw Bauhaus Foundation, as one of three esteemed Los Angeles choreographers to respond creatively alongside experimental performing artists in Poland, to the legacy of maverick Polish composer, musicologist, and graphic artist Bogusław Schaeffer with original works of dance, film, and theater. Under the restraint of COVID isolation, Heidi Duckler Dance was invited to forge an international collaboration, sharing space and time across oceans and borders.

"Measuring the Sky," directed and choreographed by Heidi Duckler features HDD company dancers Anthea Young and Raymond Ejiofor and was filmed in four locations at the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Center - the historic Sepulveda Dam, the stone embankment surrounding the dam, the southern nature reserve where the wildfires occurred and in the LA River.

This new work is about distance and scale, and reentry post pandemic. Duckler's film takes the viewer on a journey into the natural barriers and habitats that protect them from panic and fear. The music selected is an important electronic piece in Schaeffer's oeuvre titled Maa't.

On November 23rd, at 12pm PST, this 90 minute live stream from Warsaw and Los Angeles will consist of simultaneous performances being mixed live by the theater director as a veritable DJ.

Tickets: Free with RSVP,

RSVP at: HowlRound Theatre Commons: howlround.com

