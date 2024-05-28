HOWDY GAY TIMES (Cloudy Gray Times) Premieres This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just To Be Theatrical Productions has announced the premiere of a new musical, Howdy Gay Times (Cloudy Gray Times), set to debut at Two Roads Theater on June 14. This original production promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending vintage 1920s music with a powerful story of queer history.

Howdy Gay Times (Cloudy Gray Times) follows the journey of Evelyn and Thomas, a married couple in 1958 whose lives are upended when a raging storm traps them in their house with friends Amelia, fresh from leaving her husband, and Edward, newly kicked out of the military. The four are forced to confront how their lives have gone exactly where they didn't want them to. Is it too late for them to give in to their dreams and live their most authentic lives?

"This show explores what it was like to be queer in the 1950s: the hardship, but also the community, and the love," said Saer Black, the creative force behind the musical.

The musical features a talented cast of performers, including Lily Cadot as Evelyn, Sam Brock as Thomas, Corrin King as Edward, and Elise Marie Lindenau as Amelia. Their remarkable talents bring depth and vibrancy to each character, delivering memorable performances that will leave audiences moved.

Performance Schedule:

[June 14 @8pm] - Opening Night

[June 15, 16, 23, 24, 25 @8pm] - Additional Performances

Tickets for Howdy Gay Times (Cloudy Gray Times) are now available and can be purchased through https://www.eventbrite.com/e/howdy-gay-times-cloudy-gray-times-the-musical-tickets-886539943837?aff=oddtdtcreator.

