HONOR BOUND Comes to The Robey Theatre in September

Honor Bound is the third in a trilogy of fact-based plays about Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, the 19th Century American humanitarian and educator of Black and Cherokee heritage who founded several schools for Black children as well as the Denmark Industrial Institute (later known as Voorhees College a Historically Black college or University {HBCU]) in 1898.

In Honor Bound, it's 1899, and Elizabeth is facing threats to the survival of her school from funding problems, racism, and violence. Then, a friend comes to town.

The Robey Theatre Company Producing Artistic Director Ben Guillory directs a cast of actors selected from the award-winning company.

Associate producer: JC Cadena. Stage manager: Crystal Nix.

This play was developed in The Robey Theatre Company Playwrights Lab. Playwright Albert Cowart, Jr. was Director of the Cal State Dominguez Hills Theatre Department for thirty-five years.

The Robey Theatre Company is a nonprofit developmental theatre organization.

This play pays homage to a true heroine of African American history.

Honor Bound is one of a series of special events marking the Thirtieth Anniversary of The Robey Theatre Company, presenting new and classic plays about the Black global experience. A Gala 30th Anniversary Party is planned for November, 2024.

