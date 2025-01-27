HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to Cypress College

Performances begin on March 14.
Cypress College Theatre Arts Department will open the classic musical comedy, Hello, Dolly! on March 14th. The show follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. Featuring beloved songs, "Put on Your Sunday Clothes", "Before the Parade Passes By" and "Hello, Dolly", this show is sure to please audience of all ages.
This production is directed by James Hormel, with choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht. Bradley Hampton serves as orchestra conductor and musical director. The design team includes: Daniel Miller-Scenic Design, Austin Allen-Projection Design, Heather Harless-Lighting Design, Sam Lehotai-Prop Master, Becky Ogden-Costume Design, and Paul Hadobas-Makeup and Hair Design. The show is stage managed by Allison Mamann.
Dolly Gallagher Levi - Hayley Johnson
Horace Vandergelder - Mark Torres
Cornelius Hackl - Vincent Alatorre
Barnaby Tucker - Joshua Yi
Irene Molloy - Sierra Durand
Minnie Fay - Marty Florence
Ambrose Kemper - Gabriel Gutierrez
Ermengarde - Robin L. White
Ernestina Money/ Ensemble - Lisa Meert
Rudolph/ Ensemble - Eliseo Payan
Judge/ Ensemble - Thomas "Eun" Kim
Mrs. Rose/ Ensemble - Laurie Compton
Natelie Roseli
Jack Sequeria
Chloe Medina
Joel Mata
Davi Nguyen
Danica Roseli
Carla Guido
Kayla Chen
James Gonzales
Dylan Fisser
Carla Marie Ongpauco
Brooke Wood
Ashe Mayes
Llwellyn Victor
Videos