HELLO, DOLLY! Comes to Cypress College

Cypress College Theatre Arts Department will open the classic musical comedy, Hello, Dolly! on March 14th. The show follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. Featuring beloved songs, "Put on Your Sunday Clothes", "Before the Parade Passes By" and "Hello, Dolly", this show is sure to please audience of all ages.

This production is directed by James Hormel, with choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht. Bradley Hampton serves as orchestra conductor and musical director. The design team includes: Daniel Miller-Scenic Design, Austin Allen-Projection Design, Heather Harless-Lighting Design, Sam Lehotai-Prop Master, Becky Ogden-Costume Design, and Paul Hadobas-Makeup and Hair Design. The show is stage managed by Allison Mamann.

Cast

Dolly Gallagher Levi - Hayley Johnson

Horace Vandergelder - Mark Torres

Cornelius Hackl - Vincent Alatorre

Barnaby Tucker - Joshua Yi

Irene Molloy - Sierra Durand

Minnie Fay - Marty Florence

Ambrose Kemper - Gabriel Gutierrez

Ermengarde - Robin L. White

Ernestina Money/ Ensemble - Lisa Meert

Rudolph/ Ensemble - Eliseo Payan

Judge/ Ensemble - Thomas "Eun" Kim

Mrs. Rose/ Ensemble - Laurie Compton

Ensemble

Natelie Roseli

Jack Sequeria

Chloe Medina

Joel Mata

Davi Nguyen

Danica Roseli

Carla Guido

Kayla Chen

James Gonzales

Ryan Lee

Dylan Fisser

Carla Marie Ongpauco

Brooke Wood

Ashe Mayes

Llwellyn Victor

