HAPPILY DIVORCED Comes to The Whitefire

Ruth had married for love, had a husband, a home, three kids, and an outlet for her creativity in her masterful abilities in cooking. She thought she had it all. Then she discovered her husband had interests outside the home that were not compatible with marriage. Coming to grips with the fact that her life was not going according to plan, she confronted her husband. She knew that she needed to make a change, and now she's....Happily Divorced. She learned the most important lesson about love, and it liberated her, providing a world open to infinite possibilities.

Ruth Brandt is the writer and performer. This is her second solo show, her first one being Cooking My Way to Comedy. She has established herself as a prominent presence on the stand-up comedy circuit, performing at The Comedy Store (L.A. and La Jolla), The Hollywood Improv, Flappers, The Comedy Chateau, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, Tao Comedy, Hollywood Comedy and, in New York, The Broadway Comedy Club, Comic Strip Live, Stand Up N.Y., and Greenwich Village Comedy Club. She produces a monthly show called Raw and Organic Comedy.

Mark Hatfield directs Happily Divorced. His previous directing credits include Tales of Modern Motherhood, A New Yawk Life, Folk and Race, Shivaree, The Quiet Room, and Savage in Limbo. He is also an actor, dancer, choreographer, and writer. He is a graduate of UCLA.

How do YOU choose to live your happily ever after? Ruth Brandt is....Happily Divorced.

