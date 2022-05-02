HADESTOWN, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Los Angeles' May Theater Top 10

sponsored by Center Theatre Group

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Hadestown

Ahmanson Theater - Now through May 29th, 2022.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf

Geffen Playhouse - Now through May 22nd, 2022.

George and Martha, the American theater's most notoriously dysfunctional couple, have invited the young and naive Nick and Honey over for drinks. What begins as harmless patter escalates to outright marital warfare, with the provincial newcomers caught in the crossfire. We are thrilled to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the hilarious and harrowing Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, arguably Edward Albee's most famous and most vicious masterpiece.

Come From Away

Ahmanson Theatre - begins May 31st.

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

AIDA

Los Angeles Opera - begins May 21st, 2022.

Verdi's epic drama Aida returns to our stage for the first time in 16 years, in a sensational production starring Latonia Moore and Russell Thomas. Director Francesca Zambello conjures a gorgeous world where hieroglyphics by the L.A.-based artist RETNA create a striking backdrop to the timeless story. Expect to be further blown away by a huge chorus and orchestra, a ballet, and beautiful music that's both intimate and heroic in this grandest of grand operas.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Fred Kavli Theatre - May 12th through 15th, 2022.

Never before this year has there been a better time to come out to Thousand Oaks, California than on Thursday 12th May 2022 (Rescheduled from Thursday 6th May 2021) when the stunning Fred Kavli Theatre welcomes Summer - The Donna Summer Musical to their stage. This company is bringing their own blend of heartwarming storytelling and unparalleled talent for this one-off appearance that you won't want to miss. Audiences are already lining up to secure their tickets to see the show, and critics are eagerly awaiting the chance to see what they predict will be one of the greatest performances of 2021. So, if you are searching for an incredible way to spend your Thursday evening, then make sure that you secure your tickets to experience Summer - The Donna Summer Musical live on Thursday 12th May 2022 (Rescheduled from Thursday 6th May 2021) at the Fred Kavli Theatre.

Sleep With The Angels

Los Angeles Theatre Center - May 19th through June 26th, 2022.

Molly is separated from her husband and in desperate need of a childcare provider. Then she discovers Juana standing at her doorstep. Soon, Molly and her kids are swept up into Juana's magical and charming ways. But, who is Juana, really..

A Chorus Line

Laguna Playhouse - May 26th through June 12th, 2022.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is a musical comedy about everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit. This witty musical revue tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. An insightful and hilarious musical, this show will have audiences shouting, "This is my life!"

The Sound Of Music

La Mirada Theatre - Now through May 15th, 2022.

THE HILLS ARE ALIVE! A beautiful new production of The Sound of Music is coming to La Mirada! The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the unforgettable title song.

Blues For An Alabama Sky

Mark Taper Forum - through May 8th, 2022.

Harlem, 1930. Where the Blues are getting bluer and the gin is running dry. A free-spirited Cotton Club singer has just been fired with nowhere left to go but down. So, she turns to her best friend, an extravagant costume designer with plans to dress Josephine Baker in Paris. Maybe they can run away together. Or maybe the handsome southerner that just came knocking can offer an even better life. But the saxophone dreams of Harlem rarely end as smoothly as they start.

Into the Woods

Palm Canyon Theatre - May 13th through May 22nd, 2022.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

