GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY & More Lead Los Angeles's Spring 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for March 2024.

Girl From the North Country

Pantages Theatre - May 14, 2024 through June 02, 2024

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone." It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this "profoundly beautiful" production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

For tickets: click here.

Funny Girl

Ahmanson Theatre - April 02, 2024 through April 28, 2024

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

For tickets: click here.

Sondheim & Webber Concert

Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts - March 28, 2024 through March 28, 2024

One of the strangest coincidences of modern musical theatre is the fact that its two foremost composers, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Stephen Sondheim, share a birthday, March 22.

To honor these men and their unparalleled contributions to the Great White Way, an array of Broadway’s brightest stars will perform all your favorite songs, and perhaps even introduce you to some new gems!

Coming together for this one-night-only event will be “the Voice of Broadway,” the Tony-winning legend Betty Buckley, TV star and OCSA Hall of Fame alumni Matthew Morrison, Center favorite Liz Callaway, Alex Joseph Grayson (direct from the acclaimed new revival of Parade), along with stars Aaron Lazar and Kerry O’Malley – who just recently spread holiday cheer in our Cabaret Series with the Broadway Hollywood Holiday Songbook!

No doubt about it, this birthday bash is going to be a present for every Broadway lover in southern California.

For tickets: click here.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Chance Theater - April 05, 2024 through April 28, 2024

On the Cripe Stage… Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed (now a Hulu series, starring Kathryn Hahn), Tiny Beautiful Things follows the relationships between an anonymous advice columnist named Sugar and the many real-life readers who pour out their hearts to her. Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) adapts Strayed’s book into an enrapturing and uplifting play that surges with emotion and is called by Variety “a theatrical hug in turbulent times.” Tiny Beautiful Things is about reaching when you’re stuck, recovering when you’re broken, and finding the courage to ask the questions that are hardest to answer. “Tiny Beautiful Things turns out to be about the endangered art of listening to — and really hearing and responding to — other people…it works beautifully as a sustained theatrical exercise in empathy.” The New York Times “Emphasizes the best in what theatre can do! Take a room full of strangers and help them connect to this personal and powerful show. For someone to connect and listen is a potent thing.” Broadway World Executive Producer Laurie Smits Staude Associate Producers Susan Bowman & Freddie Greenfield Season Producers Bette & Wylie Aitken Associate Season Producer The Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar

For tickets: click here.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center - March 20, 2024 through March 24, 2024

When Alvin Ailey and a small group of African American dancers took the stage on March 30, 1958, at New York City’s 92nd Street Y, the engagement was for one night only, but it turned out to be the start of a new era in the arts, launching a revolutionary company that transcends barriers and celebrates the African American cultural experience. For 65 years, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has showcased the work of diverse choreographers, amplifying a myriad of voices alongside Ailey’s own. Returning to The Music Center to launch a multi-year residency, America’s most popular modern dance company will expand on its choreographic tradition, adding new choreographers to the company’s repertory with world premieres and beloved classics that illustrate the breadth of Ailey’s rich catalog, including Alvin Ailey's signature work Revelations.

For tickets: click here.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

5-Star Theatricals - March 15, 2024 through March 24, 2024

The Tony® Award-nominated musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET offers an extraordinary twist of fate when Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny.

Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians.

For tickets: click here.

Tartuffe

North Coast Repertory Theatre - March 06, 2024 through March 31, 2024

North Coast Repertory Theatre promises an evening of wit, satire, and uproarious laughter with Molière's timeless comedic masterpiece, TARTUFFE, March 6 to March 31. This extraordinary production, translated into English verse by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Richard Wilbur, is directed by Richard Baird.

Tartuffe, a charismatic charlatan, insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy family, setting off a chain reaction of disruption and pandemonium. Wilbur's translation infuses the play with wicked precision and brilliantly rhyming verses, highlighting its satirical commentary on religious hypocrisy, duplicity, lust, and self-inflicted chaos.

For tickets: click here.

FOOTLOOSE: The Musical

The Colony Theatre - March 01, 2024 through March 17, 2024

The explosive movie musical bursts onto the stage, with the powerhouse hits from the film's Oscar-nominated score! Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original film release and the 25th anniversary of the Broadway musical, “FOOTLOOSE: The Musical” begins March 1, 2024.

For tickets: click here.

Potus: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive

Coachella Valley Repertory - February 28, 2024 through March 10, 2024

A side-splitting modern day political farce fresh from Broadway and just in time for election season! Just another day in the Oval Office, the vortex of world order: Chief of Staff Harriet and Press Secretary Jean are trying to minimize the damage after the President called his wife an unprintable name in front of foreign diplomats and the press. Unexpected visitors include the President's pregnant mistress, his convicted felon sister, and a seasoned reporter with the proverbial nose for news. It was nominated for three Tonys and three Drama League awards.

For tickets: click here.

Cinderella

Theatre West - February 17, 2024 through June 01, 2024

Storybook Theatre's award-winning musical, Cinderella, returns to Theatre West this spring. Storybook Theatre’s joyful Cinderella is a funny version specifically created to appeal to young children and the whole family. Complete with a loopy Fairy Godmother and puppets as the stepsisters, kids get the chance to dance with the Prince, try on the glass slipper, and join in the fun.

Book, and lyrics by Lloyd J. Schwartz with music by Michael Paul. Directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Produced by Barbara Mallory for Storybook Theatre, a division of Theatre West. The cast includes Jessica Rawls, Barbara Mallory, David P. Johnson, Scottie Nevil, and Zoey Mae-Dillon Levine. Understudies: Saratoga Ballantine and Kelsey Johnson.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.