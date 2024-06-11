HABLA Y TE SALVAS: Stories of a No Sabo Kid and his Guayaco Dad Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning storyteller Christopher Moncayo-Torres (The Moth, Fail Better NYC) invites you to embark on a heartfelt and hilarious journey in "Habla y te Salvas: Stories of a No Sabo Kid and his Guayaco Dad" at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center which opens as part of the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival on June 9th, 2024. This production is the proud recipient of 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival Scholarship.

In this one-of-a-kind show, Christopher introduces the audience to the elusive, Ecuadorian Paul Bunyan of his childhood - his 79-year-old dad. Despite never having performed before, Christopher's father steps onto the stage (yes, really) to join his son in exploring their once-estranged relationship through a blend of mysterious boxes, broken Spanglish, and genuine live-storytelling.

Equipped with true stories and a display of family relics, including boxes from the attic that he discovered as a kid, Christopher delves into the similarities and differences between himself and a man he only knew through childhood tales. From their shared, cramped bedrooms in Queens, NY, to heartfelt conversations in broken Spanglish over cafe con leche, Christopher and his father navigate forgiveness, empathy, and salvation despite the language barriers that separate them.“When I was first really getting to know my pops at 19, we'd be in Queens, taking the subway together and he'd make note of older men struggling up the stairs. Poking at my shoulder, he'd say, ‘Mijo, I never wanna be that way. I think 80 is as far as I'll go.' Dark, I know, but he's turning 80 this July. And even though we run on Ecuadorian time (it's such a real thing), I'm hoping it's not too late to do one last big thing with my dad.”

Tickets to the Hollywood Fringe Festival presentation of Habla y te Salvas: Stories of a No Sabo Kid and his Guayaco Dad at Eastwood Performing Arts Center are Pay What You Can. To reserve your seats and for more information on the show, please visit https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10502?tab=tickets.

Don't miss this comedic solo-ish show that promises laughter, reflection, and a unique bond between two Ecuadorian-Americans trying to bridge the gap of generations and cultures. Join Christopher and his father as they explore the complexities of their relationship at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Christopher Moncayo-Torres is an Ecuadorian-American playwright, teaching artist and award-winning live storyteller, born and bred in Queens, NY. He first practiced creative writing while pretending to study for his forensic psychology degree.He is the co-founder of Fail Better NYC, a BIPOC-CUNY centered community of multi-disciplinary art-makers who safely experiment together with their unfinished, messes-in-progress through free workshops. He produced and hosted the monthly live storytelling-workshop show, Fail Better Storytime. He is also a Moth StorySLAM winner who has been featured on The Moth Radio Hour podcast and currently one of their instructors.

